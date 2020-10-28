Barron County is still in the midst of a spread of COVID-19 cases that surpasses any previous period since the outbreak of the disease in March 2020.
More than 1,000 cases and the county’s seventh death – an individual in their late 70s with underlying health issues -- were reported Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.
Since the outbreak of the pandemic last March, there have been 1,093 cases of the disease in the county, according to the Public Health office’s Oct. 27 announcement.
Tuesday’s totals also included 31 new cases in the previous 24 hours, 216 active cases, 871 people recovered and 13 hospitalizations.
In a weekly report published Monday, Oct. 26, Public Health reported that the number of new cases remains at 25 per 100,000 people, prompting health authorities to warn residents to stay at home as much as possible.
Only three of the state’s 72 counties (Douglas, Pierce and Vernon) reported new cases at a slower pace.
The Oct. 26 report said the disease was most prevalent among county residents between the ages of 20 and 59, who, collectively, made up nearly two-thirds of the total case rate.
Rice Lake and Barron were in the lead for confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past four weeks, with nearly 160 new cases reported in Rice Lake and just under 140 in Barron.
Chetek and Cameron each reported just over 80 cases in the last four weeks.
The latest in a series of public exposures to COVID-19 was reported late Monday, Oct. 26. The exposures were reported at:
• Big Smitty’s on Main (Rice Lake ), Oct. 23, from 10:30 p.m. to midnight.
• Mr. Bob’s (Rice Lake) Oct. 24, from Midnight to 2 a.m.
• Gilligan’s (Chetek) Oct. 25, from from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
