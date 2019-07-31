Barron residents who wonder what happened to the giant chipping machine at Wayside Cemetery can rest assured – it’ll be back next week.
After taking much of the week to chop up tons of tree branches and limbs, the Chippewa Falls-based machine was taken to Chetek Monday afternoon.
“We’ve got some work to do here, but we will be back in Barron next week,” Jon Goettl, of Goettl Logging, said Tuesday, July 30.
The machine is about the length of a semi trailer, runs on a 765-horsepower motor, and is worth about $750,000 Goettl said.
“It can take branches and (tree) trunks up to 18-19 inches across,” he said.
Along with the chipping machine operator, the four-member work crew also includes a pair of backhoe operators and a bulldozer operator, Goettl added.
If the supply of wood is not interrupted, “the (chipping machine) is capable of between 150 and 200 cubic yards (of chips) per hour. We try to keep it going constantly – you don’t want it to sit there idle.”
