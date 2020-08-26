At least one victim had to be extricated from the scene of a two-vehicle, head-on crash Tuesday morning, Aug. 24, 2020, on U.S. Hwy. 8 between Poskin and Almena, according to Barron County dispatch logs.
A witness called 911 to report the crash shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 8 and Eighth Street (also known as Rabbit Trail Road), dispatch logs said.
The witness said he heard the impact and, when he looked in his rear view mirror, he saw one of the two vehicles going into a roadside ditch.
Responding to the scene were the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, Almena Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
Authorities closed Hwy. 8 for about a mile and one-half, between Rabbit Trail Road and Almena, just after 10:30 a.m. The highway was reopened an hour later.
There was no immediate word on further details by press time Tuesday evening. Follow the News-Shield website for more information.
