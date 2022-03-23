March is a time to expect mud on the ground. But mud in the sky?
That seemed to be the case Monday afternoon when light rain left cars looking dirtier and everything a little drearier.
Long lines formed in car washes, and everyone was wondering what was the deal with that rain.
According to “The Weather Guys,” Steven A. Ackerman and Jonathan Martin of the Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at UW-Madison, “Mud rain is rain that contains a noticeable concentration of particles of sand or dust.”
The dirt usually comes from somewhere else—in this case likely from dusty plains in the southern U.S.
Dust clouds form and get carried across landscapes. Then the raindrops fall through the dust layer, collecting the soil particles. When the rain droplets evaporate, left behind are dry mud spots—and dirty vehicles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.