A statement concerning a fatal all-terrain vehicle accident yesterday, Aug. 27, 2020, near Cumberland will not be immediately released, according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
On Thursday evening, the sheriff said that a press release would be available today (Friday, Aug. 28) at the earliest, as the investigation continues into a crash that left one dead and three injured, two seriously.
The crash was first reported shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of County Hwy. B and 11 1/4 Street near Silver Lake in northwestern Barron County, according to Sheriff's Department dispatch logs.
No names have yet been released.
According to the log reports, someone called 911 at 12:42 p.m. to report the accident. A helicopter landing zone was set up in a grassy area near the Grant Park (Silver Lake) parking lot.
Helicopters transported two of the victims to Regions Hospital, St. Paul, Minn., while a third was taken by ground ambulance to Marshfield Medical Center, Rice Lake.
A flatbed truck took the damaged ATV to the Sheriff's Department impound garage at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
A late log entry indicated that a funeral home had been contacted.
Read the Sept. 2 issue of the News-Shield for further details.
