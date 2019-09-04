Deer hunting seasons are right around the corner, with the archery and crossbow season beginning on Sept. 14. The DNR is asking all hunters who harvest deer to have adult deer tested for chronic wasting disease.
2019 Surveillance
This year, CWD surveillance will occur throughout 18 counties in northern Wisconsin as part of a multi-year rotation across the state (see graphic above). Enhanced surveillance efforts will also occur around wild and captive positive detections, and in counties with low sampling numbers in recent years.
In addition, surveillance will continue in the Southern Farmland Zone and in select locations in CWD-affected counties in the central, northeast and west-central part of the state. This includes counties that have had a wild deer CWD positive detection (Adams, Juneau, Portage, Eau Claire, Lincoln, Oneida and Marquette counties), as well as in the wild deer herd surrounding CWD positive captive deer facilities (Marathon, Eau Claire, Oneida, Shawano, Waupaca, Marinette and Oconto counties).
Hunter service testing, free of charge, will continue to be provided for adult deer harvested statewide.
CWD Sampling Locations
As in previous years, CWD sampling will be offered at various locations throughout the state. Options for CWD sampling include both in-person service as well as self-service options.
Self-service kiosks are a convenient way for hunters to have their deer tested for CWD, and feedback shows that hunters appreciate this option. Kiosks provide a 24/7 drop-off option for hunters to help enhance sampling numbers, provide for ease of use and increase options in the world of electronic registration.
In Barron County, a CWD kiosk is located at the DNR service center in Cumberland. Among several kiosk locations in Dunn County are the Menomonie DNR office, the Wheeler Bridge Stop and the Ridgeland Cenex.
Hunters are reminded that CWD surveillance efforts focus on testing adult deer, since older deer are more likely to test positive for the disease. For more information regarding where to take a deer for sampling, visit dnr.wi.gov and search keywords “CWD sampling.”
Sick deer reports
DNR staff are interested in reports of sick deer and deer with an unknown cause of death, with the exception of car-killed deer. To report a sick or dead deer, contact local wildlife staff or call the DNR’s Customer Service hotline at 1-800-847-9367.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.