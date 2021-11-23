Longtime Barron Alderman Rod Nordby has announced that he is running for mayor in the 2022 Spring Election.
“I’m running because I care a lot about Barron and I want to see Barron thrive and move forward,” said Nordby in an interview Monday, Nov. 22.
Nordby said a couple of his key priorities would be housing and industrial development.
“It takes leadership and I think I have something to offer in that category,” said Nordby.
He also said he wants to see through a number of major City projects, like a new city shop, new municipal complex and reconstruction of La Salle Avenue.
Nordby is a lifelong resident of Barron, having been adopted as an infant by Eugene and Eleanor Nordby.
Nordby has served as alderman on the Barron City Council since 2003. He said that he would like to take up additional leadership as mayor.
Nordby has run for mayor before, losing in 2018 to current mayor Ron Fladten by a margin of 330 to 248 votes.
Fladten has announced that he is not seeking a third term as mayor.
Nordby has also served 16 years on the Barron school board, including time as president, up to 2018. He is currently president of the Barron Area School District Education Foundation. He is a member of Barron Kiwanis and First Lutheran Church. Nordby has made a career as a homebuilder and owner of Nordby Construction, which his father, Eugene, founded in 1952.
Candidates for local offices can begin taking out candidacy papers Dec. 1 and must turn in signatures by Jan. 4. The 2022 Spring Election is April 5.
