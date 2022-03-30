An extensive construction project is starting at Barron schools, which will impact traffic and parking at the schools as soon as this week.
Starting Thursday, March 31, there will be new site logistics for Woodland Elementary School and Barron High School. These changes will remain in effect for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year.
High school parking lots with access from Woodland Avenue will be off limits.
Instead, staff, students, parents and visitors should go to the rear access of the school off Memorial Drive.
Pickup and drop off will not change at Woodland Elementary School, but a temporary entrance to the north of the main entrance will be used, as the main entrance is closed.
Work is starting right away on improvements for Woodland Elementary School and for the construction of a new high school gymnasium. The gym is expected to be completed in November.
Ridgeland-Dallas and Almena elementary schools are slated for upgrades this summer. Improvements for the middle school and high schools will also start this summer and last through the next school year.
The project is tied to $24.5 million in bonding that was narrowly approved by district voters in a referendum in April of 2021.
The public is invited to the groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, March 30.
The high school pep band will kick off the event at 5:45 p.m., with the ceremony starting at 6 p.m. at the high school commons. There will be a number of speakers and cake and ice cream will be served.
