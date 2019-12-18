The village of Cameron has upgraded the position of its library director, following the adoption of its 2020 budget earlier this year.
Village President Mark Trowbridge said the position held by Dawn Ayers, library director, was changed to a fulltime job by action of the Village Board.
“The librarian’s job is now full-time with benefits,” Trowbridge said Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. “She is an excellent employee and has been spending a lot of her own, personal time working at the library.”
Now that the $2.5-million Main Street project is complete through downtown Cameron, the village does not envision major new projects for the coming year, Trowbridge added.
One possible change could be on the horizon, he said.
“I have heard some rumor to the effect that a Dollar General store may be coming to town but there has been no formal contact with the village yet,” he said.
Sweet Additions agreement
The village is in the process of working out a final agreement with a local industry to pre-treat wastewater and lessen its potency, according to Trowbridge.
The pending agreement with Cameron-based Sweet Additions (formerly Abbot Dairies) calls for the company to install equipment on-site to pre-treat its wastewater.
“Some issues are still pending, but the village and Sweet Additions have been working together and from the village point of view, things are going well,” Trowbridge said.
The company has installed some new equipment on site, he added.
“Some work is left to be done, but (the additional equipment) has already made quite a difference,” Trowbridge said.
In past years, the strength of the Sweet Additions wastewater meant that the village was being billed thousands of dollars per month by the Barron wastewater treatment plant, in order to cover additional costs to treat the waste.
The village of Cameron and city of Barron share the wastewater plant.
In 2018, the plant installed aeration equipment that helped solve the immediate problem. In the meantime, the village passed its additional monthly costs on to the company.
In summer 2018, the village issued an order to the company to stop generating wastewater, but the company appealed the order and indicated it was considering legal action.
Since then, negotiations have taken place to solve the problem, according to information shared at city and village utility commission meetings.
