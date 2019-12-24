A public meeting took place on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in the village of Ridgeland, to discuss the presence of uranium in the village well water supply.
At the meeting were representatives from the Dunn Health Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Water Supply Specialists, and from the state Department of Health Services
The officials noted that in the spring of 2019 a well in Ridgeland exceeded the maximum contaminant level of 30 micrograms of uranium per liter.
The well has been monitored since March 2019 and has averaged 34.75 micrograms per liter for the year.
In early December, the DNR notified the Department of Health regarding the contaminated well. The well in question is located at 300 Main Street.
A hydrogeologist has reviewed the area and it is believed a natural occurring crack in the bedrock (called a “trace fracture”) has occurred. A sampling of well waters will be sought and it is believed those with deep wells may be affected.
The representatives would like to sample wells 100 feet from the trace fracture and also wells outside of the village, community members were told.
It was brought to the attention of the representatives that all of the residents of Ridgeland have their own wells, which supply water to their homes and businesses.
The Dunn County Health Department Director, K.T. Gallagher said uranium is a naturally occurring element. It can be found in rocks, soils, and in the air, and water.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, uranium is a naturally and commonly occurring radioactive element. It is found in very small amounts in nature in the form of minerals, but may be processed into a silver-colored metal. Rocks, soil, surface and underground water, air, plants, and animals all contain varying amounts of uranium.
Dr. Sarah Yang, a toxicologist with the Department of Health Services, said most ingested uranium is eliminated from the body. However, a small amount is absorbed and carried through the bloodstream to the various organs.
Studies show that elevated levels of uranium from any source, including drinking water, can increase a person’s risk of kidney damage. The kidney is the most sensitive organ for damage by uranium, she added.
Over time, drinking water that contains uranium can increase a person’s estimated lifetime risk of cancer. However, uranium is not likely to cause cancer since it is mildly radioactive and has not been found to cause cancer in either humans or animals, even at very high doses over long periods of time, the residents were told.
Because uranium is found everywhere in small amounts, people always take it into the body from the air, water, food, and soil, officials said. In most areas of the United States, low levels of uranium are found in the drinking water. Higher levels may be found in areas with elevated levels of naturally occurring uranium in rocks and soil.
The chemical effects of uranium in drinking water are of greater concern than the possible effects of its radioactivity. Bathing and showering with water that contains uranium is not a health concern, officials said.
People who work at factories that process uranium, work with phosphate fertilizers, or live near uranium mines have a chance of taking in more uranium than most other people, officials said.
Larger-than-normal amounts of uranium might also enter the environment from erosion of tailings from mines and mills for uranium and other metals. Accidental discharges from uranium processing plants are possible, but these compounds spread out quickly into the air.
One of the citizens at the meeting asked the panel if there are any other locations in Wisconsin that have had issues with uranium. Officials said the community of Colby, Wis., was affected, and a new well was required to supply water to the city.
The panel members fielded questions about having one’s well tested. At this time, community members were asked to submit in writing their name, Wisconsin Unique Well Number and legal description of their property.
Property owners who don’t know their well numbers can find it through various state databases. The representatives said at this time, a random sampling of wells will occur. Depending upon the outcome of the sampling, more wells may be tested in the future and next steps will be identified.
Another questioner wondered if one’s well had high levels of uranium, what would be the next steps. Panelists said the next steps could range from treating the water to drilling a new well. The panel cautioned community members that only various labs could test for uranium.
They added that residents might be contacted by various companies that say they could treat their wells. It is best to work with the Dunn County Health Department as your primary contact and they can advise you as to your next steps, officials added.
The panel requested the public to submit the necessary paperwork to sample their water.
The officials will determine who will have water sampling. The testing takes approximately two weeks.
For more information, contact KT Gallagher. Dunn County Health Department by emailing kgallagher@co.dunn.wi.us or calling (715) 231-6441.
