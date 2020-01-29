Coronavirus, a disease that has taken an estimated 80 lives half a world away and caused a more than 400-point drop in the Dow Jones stock average, is the subject of worldwide alarm and widespread press coverage.
What the implications of the disease may be for Barron County is not yet known, according to Laura Sauve, a registered nurse, public health program manager and health officer for the Barron County Department of Health and Human Services.
However, even though health officials are taking precautions regarding coronavirus, they’re also warning about a clearer and more present danger – a widespread outbreak of influenza that is affecting residents of Barron County and others across the state.
“Influenza levels are high in northwestern Wisconsin right now,” Sauve said in an email Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. “We need everyone to help prevent the spread of all illness.
To stay healthy or avoid spreading the flu to others who don’t yet have it, Sauve listed the following precautions:
• Wash your hands often.
• Cough and/or sneeze into your sleeve or a tissue.
• Try not to touch your eyes, mouth or nose; germs spread this way.
• Stay home when sick. Everyone should stay home if they have a fever and for 24 hours after the fever has ended. The fever should be gone without using fever reducing medicine such as Tylenol or ibuprofen.
• Stay away from people who are sick.
As for coronavirus, Barron County is gathering information from a number of sources, Sauve added.
“Barron County Public Health is not receiving official notifications of those who have traveled to affected areas at this time,” she said.
The county gets “courtesy notifications” from (those at) businesses, schools, (and) clinics who may be talking to people who have traveled to these areas.”
Travelers arriving in the U.S. from affected areas get health screenings after they land, and receive a card telling them to watch for signs and symptoms for the next 14 days, she said.
If symptoms do occur, people are encouraged to contact a hospital/clinic, Sauve said.
“We have sent notifications to all our healthcare partners with information from the State and (Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) on steps to follow, including asking all ill people about travel history,” she added.
“Local healthcare providers will inform local public health immediately of any suspected cases. We then notify the state. We have 24/7 notification methods in place.”
At present, there are no quarantine orders in place for people who have traveled to affected areas, Sauve added.
“They may travel freely and return to work or school,” she said. “People who have traveled to affected areas or who have had known contact with someone diagnosed with the 2019 Novel Coronavirus are being asked to self monitor for fever, cough and difficulty breathing for 14 days.”
