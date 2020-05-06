Barron County has received a $60,000 grant from the Wisconsin Partnership Program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health to help with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Barron County Department of Human Services announced the grant Monday, May 4, 2020.
“The grant will provide resources to help keep everyone in our community informed on what they can do to help keep our community as healthy and safe as possible,” DHHS spokesperson Sarah Turner said.
The grant will allow two part-time Community Health Workers to be hired. Through education and outreach, the program will directly impact our non-English speaking residents.
“In this predominately English-speaking county, accurate and culturally appropriate information on COVID-19 in Somali and Spanish is in short supply, Laura Sauve, Health Officer for Barron County, said.
“Things change so quickly,” she said. “We feel it is important that everyone receive accurate and appropriate information as quickly as possible. When everyone is able to receive the same information at the same time, we can all work together to help slow the spread of COVID-19.”
The program will also help to provide essential supplies to residents living at or below the poverty level. Often times, these residents are less likely to have a stock of essential supplies on hand. This can make it difficult for them to stay home as much as possible.
With the help of the new Community Health Workers and community partners, we can identify these community members and families to make sure they have all the needed essentials to remain at home as much as possible.
Sauve said Barron County would like to thank the following partners for their collaboration and support for this project:
• Aging & Disability Resource Center, Barron
• Association of Churches for Emergency Outreach, Rice lake
• Barron County Community Coalition, Barron
• Barron Area School District
• Barron County Public Health, Barron
• Cumberland Healthcare, Cumberland
• Jennie-O Turkey Store, Barron
• Marshfield Health System, Rice Lake
• Mayo Health System, Barron
• Salvation Army, Rice Lake
• Seneca Foods, Cumberland
• UW-Extension, Barron
• Workforce Resource/Opportunity Center, Rice Lake
This project was funded through a COVID-19 Response grant from the Wisconsin Partnership Program at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health.
