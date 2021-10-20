A Barron man facing a charge of attempted murder and two counts of vehicle theft in two northwest Wisconsin counties remained at large as of Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 19, 2021, more than a week after allegedly shooting at the owner of a truck he had just stolen in Turtle Lake, according to Polk County Circuit Court records and law enforcement officers at Barron and Turtle Lake
The suspect is identified as Zakariye Dahir Ali, 27, 360 E. Birch Ave., Unit 2A, Barron.
In a six-page complaint filed Wednesday, Oct. 13, Polk County prosecutors charged Ali with attempted first-degree homicide, punishable by up to 30 years in prison, endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm, which carries a maximum 10-year sentence, and four additional felonies, each of which carries a maximum six-year sentence: auto theft, receiving stolen property, and two counts of felony bail jumping.
The incident began shortly after 12 noon Monday, Oct. 12, when a man left the motor running in his late model Chevy Monte Carlo and went into Barron Hometown Pharmacy to transact business. When he came out, the man said his car was gone. Surrounding counties were notified and the vehicle was recovered at about 1:30 p.m. at St. Croix Casino, Turtle Lake.
The thief then, evidently switched cars at Turtle Lake after discovering that there wasn’t much gas in the one he had stolen -- less than one-eighth of a tank, according to Barron Police Chief Joe Vierkandt.
The suspect’s next target was a 2003 Chevy Silverado, parked outside the Danka Kar Korral in Turtle Lake.
According to the criminal complaint, the owner of the business said he and one of his employees, Jeff Nieman, were at the business when they heard Nieman’s truck start up. They saw someone backing it up and driving away. Nieman jumped into one of the shop trucks and took off after the suspect. The two vehicles sped west on U.S. Hwy. 8.
A Polk County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the area and began looking for both trucks, but couldn’t find anyone. Shortly before 2 p.m., dispatchers got a call from Nieman, who said he last saw his truck going south on Wisconsin Hwy. 46 near 35th Avenue, near Amery.
The deputy met Nieman later back at the Turtle Lake business. He said that, as was the case with the Barron car theft, the truck was open and the keys were in it.
During the ensuing chase, Nieman said he watched the suspect go into a ditch near a rural Polk County intersection south of Amery, according to the criminal complaint.
As Nieman approached, he said he saw the suspect pull out a handgun. Nieman laid down in his truck. He said the suspect fired three shots through the passenger side window of the stolen truck. A bullet went through the cab of Nieman’s truck and shattered the passenger side window, according to the complaint.
The Turtle Lake Police Department later contacted the Barron Police Department to determine if the two vehicle thefts were related.
The suspect in the second theft was described as a black male wearing blue jeans, a red shirt and a baseball cap, all of which matched the description of the suspect in the first vehicle theft in Barron, who was captured by surveillance video.
According to Wisconsin Circuit Court records, the suspect is a defendant in five active cases, including the Oct. 12 shooting, and:
• A Barron County methamphetamine possession charge filed in May 2021.
• A Dunn County case involving charges of vehicle theft and felony bail jumping, also filed in May 2021.
• A Barron County misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated, second offense, filed in April 2021.
• A Barron County vehicle theft charge filed in March 2021.
Ali has faced felony and/or misdemeanor charges in Barron County dating back to 2015, court records show.
