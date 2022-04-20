Military duty and a resignation have cut the number of prosecutors in half at the Barron County District Attorney’s Office, and county authorities have been asked to go halves with the state of Wisconsin to pay for a special prosecutor to help keep pace with the caseload, according to Barron County Board documents.
The County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday, April 19, 2022, to authorize spending up to $80,000 of local funds to pay its half of a special prosecutor’s salary between now and May 2023.
The state of Wisconsin would pay its share of the salary with money it received from the American Rescue Plan Act, according to information prepared for today’s County Board meeting.
The county has had four prosecutors for a little over two years. The District Attorney’s Office had waged a five-year campaign (under DA’s Angela Beranek and Brian Wright) to have the state create more positions to help the county deal with its criminal caseload.
John Rafa Todd joined the Barron County District Attorney’s office in November 2017. He was a member of the U.S. Army Reserve at the time he started his job, according to a story appearing in the News-Shield.
In information prepared for the County Board, Jeff French, county administrator, reported that Rafa Todd has already attended two training sessions with the Army this year and is scheduled for a year’s deployment on active duty.
Assistant District Attorney Julie Mathcheski came to work as the county’s fourth prosecutor in January 2020, after the Wisconsin Legislature created her job in its 2019-2021 biennial budget.
The University of Wisconsin Law School graduate had been a public defender in Washington County, Minn., prior to her arrival in Barron.
French told county supervisors April 6 that Mathcheski had resigned to take another position.
Though the resolution to fund the special prosecutor was passed by the County Board, a number of supervisors expressed disappointment that the county would be paying half the cost of a state-funded position.
Karolyn Bartlett said she was dismayed that a vacancy resulting from someone’s military service is not being funded by the state.
“I’m truly disappointed that it’s a budgeted item, but we have to pay half the bill,” she said.
Bob Rogers said it seems that the county has little choice but to pick up the tab.
“We can’t stall the legal system,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.