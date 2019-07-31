The July 19, 2019, storm continues to restrict traffic on Barron County’s network of all-terrain vehicle trails, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
On Sunday afternoon, July 28, 2019, the Sheriff’s Department announced that the Cattail Trail had reopened from Turtle Lake to the “intensive use area” near Almena.
However, the trail segment between Barron and Almena remains blocked in places.
On its Facebook page Sunday, July 28, the Dusty Trail Finders ATV Club posted more than a dozen photos that showed downed trees on the trail, and club members working to remove them.
In addition, the ATV trail connecting Turtle Lake and Cumberland remained closed due to heavy storm damage. The far western portion of the county was among the hardest-hit by the July 19 storm, especially the area between Turtle Lake and Comstock.
In addition, the Blueberry Line trail remained closed south of Barron, the department added.
