The Barron City Council has accepted the resignation of veteran Police Chief Byron Miller, who has announced his retirement, effective at the end of this year.
The council listened to a brief statement by Miller during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, July 9, at City Hall, and gave the chief a round of applause as well.
In a letter dated July 3, Miller, a veteran of the Barron Police force for 23 of his 26 years in law enforcement, thanked “the men and women (of the department) for their professionalism and unwavering dedication to duty during the increasingly challenging work of policing.”
He also thanked community partners including local businesses, health care providers, and law enforcement agencies.
Miller was hired as chief of police in April 2004, after serving as interim chief for a period of time following the retirement of former Chief Scott Davis.
In earlier assignments, he was a patrol officer and, in 2000, worked under a federal grant as school liaison officer.
Miller joined the city Police Department in 1995. From December 1985 to September 1991, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
After voting to accept the resignation, council members adjourned to a closed session to begin discussions on the hiring process to choose Miller’s successor.
