Maybe the most unusual car on display at the L’Cars Fall Cruise, held at Cameron on Saturday morning, Oct. 10, 2020, was the “Rockin’ J. Rat Rod,” owned by Jim Jackson, Colfax.
The body was dug from a farm ditch, according to the owner. Jackson paid the property owner $12.50 for it.
Over the next eight years, he started to assemble what can only be described as a hybrid/old time vehicle, with a trunk from a 1920s era Ford, fenders from an early 1930s vehicle, seat covers that were formerly used as horse blankets, and a 1950s-era child seat from a Studebaker station wagon.
Jackson was on hand Saturday to answer questions about his unusual car. Dozens of other car enthusiasts either brought their own vehicles to the event (held at L’Cars locations at both Cameron and Bruce), or just hung around to admire the fresh paint, Naugahyde and chrome.
L’Cars shop manager Wayne Reeves, who was in charge of the six-hour show at the Cameron location, estimated that anywhere from 75 to 100 cars showed up Saturday morning.
Drivers were each given a map that showed how they could get to the L’Cars shop in Bruce, using Barron County Hwy. C and Rusk County Hwy. O through the Blue Hills, which were in full fall color.
“We didn’t have a formal sign-up,” Reeves said. “A lot of cars showed up, from individual owners to car clubs with as many as 20 members.”
Reeves said he had spoken with L’Cars owner Bob Lorkowski at Bruce that same morning.
“Bob said there were about as many cars there as we have here,” he said.
