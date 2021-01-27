What’s next for a guy who has been an Alderman, Mayor, Assemblyman and more?
At 30 years old, there’s still a lot left for Romaine Robert Quinn. But first and foremost is fatherhood. He and his wife Racquel are expecting their first child in March.
“I think there’s no more important job than being a parent,” said Quinn in a phone interview Friday, Jan. 22.
Earlier this month Quinn finished his sixth year in the 99-member State Assembly, serving the 75th District, which includes all of Barron County and parts of surrounding counties.
For someone who has been engaged in politics since he was a teenager, Quinn has mixed feelings giving up his seat in the Assembly.
“I’ll miss it,” said Quinn. “I think there’s more work to be done.”
Quinn was still in high school in Rice Lake when he was elected to the City Council, and a year later, he threw his hat in for Mayor. He was elected, at age 19, making him one of the youngest mayors in America.
He was mayor for two years, and enrolled at UW-Barron County during that time. Quinn transferred to UW-Green Bay to earn a degree in political science.
After graduating he took a job at Viking Coca Cola in Rice Lake, but was soon circulating candidacy papers.
Quinn wasn’t necessarily a shoo-in for Assembly.
“I was just 24, and didn’t have that much life experience,” he said.
Quinn had to clear a challenge in the Republican primary before attempting to unseat Stephen Smith in the 75th District, a seat long held by Democrats Mary Hubler and Smith’s mother, Pat Smith.
Quinn won with 55% of the vote, a margin that would widen to 62% in his two re-elections.
Quinn credited campaign volunteers for helping push him over the top in his first election.
“It was an exciting night, not just for me, but for a lot of people,” he said.
Policy and work behind the scenes
As a young lawmaker, Quinn said he had to learn to navigate people of various agendas, lobbyists and other elements that give politics a bad name.
“Most people down there are genuine,” he said. “Most people in Madison are down there for the right reasons.”
Quinn said he connected most with other northern legislators, who understood rural life and issues.
When asked what people impressed him most at the Capitol, Quinn mentioned Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a member of the Assembly since 2005, representing Racine County.
“The Speaker is the most knowledgeable person in the building in regards to process,” said Quinn. I was impressed by his ability to run the body.”
Over three terms there were many pieces of legislation Quinn was proud of.
The first that came to mind for him was Collin’s Law. In 2016, the family of Rice Lake teen Collin Mitchell reached out to Quinn after a routine traffic stop that went poorly due to the officer not being aware of an invisible disability that impacted how Collin communicates. Collin’s Law creates an optional registry with the Department of Motor Vehicles that alerts officers to an invisible disability. Wisconsin was the second state to pass such a law.
“It proves your government can still work for you,” said Quinn. “As long as you’re persistent and go about it the right way.”
Quinn helped pass legislation directly aiding the Barron County Waste-To-Energy Facility, exempting the county—and a similar facility in La Crosse County—from a portion of environmental fees charged by the DNR.
He also mentioned his work pushing for more broadband access in rural areas. Homes and businesses around Desair Lake and Poskin were among areas to secure better internet access during Quinn’s time in office.
Quality internet access remains an issue where more work needs to be done. While there is bipartisan support for broadband, Quinn said new funding models and/or new technology will be needed to reach the more than 430,000 Wisconsinites who don’t have fast, reliable internet.
Other unresolved issues mentioned by Quinn were closing the Dark Store Loophole; opening access to medical marijuana for certain conditions; better defining internet privacy and data rights; reducing state borrowing to purchase public land; improving foster care and adoption programs; and requiring Wardens to have at least reasonable suspicion to be able to search a person’s land.
Quinn said it is frustrating to see many bills pass the Assembly, then simply die in the Senate.
“You always try to do more better, but there’s limits too,” he said.
When asked about the controversial Foxconn legislation, Quinn said, “I wish it would have turned out better, absolutely.”
But Quinn added that he voted for Foxconn bills because taxpayers were protected by the incentive-based legislation.
“We did not pay out any incentives,” he said.
In exchange for billions in tax subsidies and millions in government-funded infrastructure, Foxconn had promised to build an enormous LCD TV factory near Kenosha, creating 13,000 jobs.
But only a few hundred jobs have materialized and construction of the Foxconn campus has stalled. In November, Gov. Tony Evers pulled the plug on the deal after Foxconn failed to meet its requirements. Company and state officials are reportedly working on a new deal.
More recently, Wisconsin Republicans have taken heat for not doing more to fight COVID-19.
Quinn said he felt that they did everything they could short of a mask mandate, which he said would not be enforced in most of the state’s 72 counties. He added that he would have liked to see block grants made available directly to public health departments to assist with their work fighting the pandemic.
State lawmakers are still wrangling over what should be in a COVID-19 relief package.
Quinn said being a legislator isn’t strictly about passing bills though. He said that some of his most meaningful work was done as a member of the Blue Ribbon Commission on School Funding.
He was one of 16 members, which included Republican and Democratic lawmakers, school district administrators and other stakeholders. It held hearings throughout 2018, which culminated in a list of more than 20 recommendations for the Legislature to consider.
“It’s not always the bill you pass, but the work that happens behind the scenes,” he said.
As part of the legislative role, Quinn also served on several committees, including as Vice-Chair of the Committee on Sporting Heritage and Chair of the Committee on Science and Technology in 2019.
Quinn said that working directly in policy and hearing so many different perspectives helped him define his own positions better and be open to new ideas if they made sense.
“It was very impactful for me. It’s an experience I’ll always be grateful for,” said Quinn.
What’s Next?
Quinn said that leaving the Legislature was made easier knowing he would have a capable successor in Rep. Dave Armstrong.
Quinn actually encouraged Armstrong to run for the seat, after conversations with a few other potential Republican candidates. He said Armstrong’s experience as Barron County Economic Development director, working extensively in workforce, business and housing will go a long way.
“He’s got his thumb on those issues,” said Quinn.
When his term was up, Quinn had a job lined up at a local bank, but decided to stick with real estate instead. Quinn has worked as a realtor at Real Estate Solutions for about 2 years, and he said the flexibility in the job is a plus with a baby on the way.
As far as returning to politics, Quinn said, “I’m not sure if I’ll get back into it or not.”
In fact, Quinn has already put his toe back in the door of the political arena. Roused by conversations with neighbors in the Town of Sumner, Quinn will be on the ballot April 7 for the town board.
