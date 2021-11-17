The driver of a car who has been in jail since leading police on a 20-mile high-speed chase through the Almena, Poskin and Barron areas last July was sentenced to a 90-day jail term Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court.
After his scheduled release next February, suspect Christopher D. Doiron, 24, of Springfield, Mo., will also serve three years’ probation. He faces almost eight months in prison if he violates terms of probation, court records said.
Doiron has been in jail since his arrest in the predawn hours of Wednesday, July 14, 2021, when he sped away from a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy on U.S. Hwy. 8 near Almena.
The deputy had his lights and siren activated while on the way to an unrelated crash at Chetek, according to the criminal complaint.
Instead of pulling out of the way to let the squad get around him, Doiron accelerated to 100 mph, passed another vehicle in a no passing zone, then left Hwy. 8 at Poskin. The deputy gave chase.
Doiron continued to flee along several town roads, going through at least one stop sign and traveling in the wrong lane of traffic, according to the complaint. The pursuit briefly entered the city of Barron, but Doiron used Mill Street to flee north of the city.
Eventually, he ended up on a dead-end gravel town road north of Barron. The deputy saw Doiron drive across someone’s yard and almost collide with a home. Before he could get away, Doiron got his vehicle stuck between a pair of large trees.
According to the complaint, Doiron failed to comply with the deputy’s orders to shut off the engine and put his hands on the steering wheel. Several officers then approached the car with a ballistic shield.
After they broke the driver-side window, Doiron was sprayed with a chemical irritant. After ignoring more commands, he finally got out of the vehicle, but he allegedly “flailed around, yelled and remained uncooperative” as he was taken into custody.
