Two fatal crashes occurred in as many days last week, on Tuesday, May 11, and Wednesday, May 12, on Hwy. 8 and Hwy. 53.
A three-wheel motorcycle crashed in the northbound median of Hwy. 53 on Wednesday afternoon, May 12, killing a man and injuring a woman, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
On Thursday, May 13, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said the deceased victim was Richard Knoll, 63, of Rice Lake. The woman was Lois Allen, 72, of Rice Lake.
The crash was reported at 3:09 p.m. on May 12, at mile marker 122, between Chetek and New Auburn.
Barron and Chippewa county sheriff’s deputies responded, along with Chetek Police, New Auburn Fire Department, Chetek Ambulance Service and Mayo Ambulance. A Life Link helicopter landed at the scene.
Northbound traffic was stopped for about 45 minutes for the helicopter to land and for emergency crews to work. Northbound traffic resumed after 4:10 p.m.
Life-saving measures were attempted on Knoll but unfortunately were not successful. Allen was transferred from the Chetek ambulance to the helicopter. Flight tracking data showed the helicopter flew to Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire.
Knoll was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The initial crash investigation showed that Knoll and Allen were riding a three-wheel motorcycle (trike) on northbound Hwy. 53 when it left the road and rolled in the median. Both were wearing helmets and both were ejected from the motorcycle, Fitzgerald said.
The cause of the crash was not known as of May 13. Drugs and alcohol were not a suspected factor, Fitzgerald added. The crash was being investigated by Barron County Sheriff’s Department, State Patrol and Barron County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Hwy. 8, Log Cabin Road crash
A driver was injured and a passenger was killed when a 2001 GMC Jimmy went into the opposite ditch and struck a tree and power pole and rolled.
The crash was reported at 3:47 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, on Hwy. 8, between Cameron and Weyerhaeuser at Log Cabin Road.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the vehicle was westbound when it crossed the centerline, entered the south ditch, struck a tree and a power pole and rolled onto the passenger’s side.
The passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 80-year-old driver, from Sauk Rapids, Minn., was airlifted to Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire, with injuries that were not life threatening. The driver was wearing a seat belt. Alcohol use was not suspected.
The crash is being investigated by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.