Nearly a year to the day after it hit Barron and vicinity, on July 19, 2019, a severe windstorm (which probably included more than one brief tornado) continues to affect the region, in terms of cost, the loss of trees more than a century old, and possible future fire danger.
Besides the financial cost, at least two deaths were directly attributable to the storm and/or its aftermath. See information graphic accompanying this story for further information.
Mike Judy, director of the Barron County Sheriff’s Department office of Emergency Management, said the storm affected “10 different entities, including Barron County, Barron Electric Cooperative, the cities of Barron and Chetek, the Village of Almena, and the towns of Barron, Chetek, Maple Grove, Stanley, and Turtle Lake.”
Judy worked with each of the affected governments and/or enterprises to negotiate with the Federal Emergency Management Administration for a total of $1.7 million in reimbursements.
“Some reimbursement checks have been received, while the others are still being processed,” Judy said Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Besides the human and financial cost, the investment of time continues to this day, a year after the storm.
Liz Jacobson, Barron city administrator, said that the time includes untold thousands of hours put in by volunteers who helped their neighbors or cleaned up damage in and around the city.
“The initial recovery (effort) required about 1,500 city employee man hours,” Jacobson said July 10. “This does not include the hours worked by outside contractors to assist in restoring the power grid, and hauling and chipping debris. It also does not include the administrative time involved to work through the financial assistance process, nor does it include the hours worked by emergency services during the weekend of the storm. Also not included are numerous hours worked by employees of Barron Golf Club to clean up (Rolling Oaks) golf course.”
The storm also affected a broad swath of central and western Barron County. The cost in county-owned lands, alone, was significant, according to John Cisek, county forester.
He said that the county had some 268 acres of damaged woods logged off since the storm hit. An estimated 182,000 board feet of hardwood saw timber was harvested, as well as 3,819 cords of hardwood, aspen and pine.
An estimated 67 acres of county owned land remains to be salvaged, much of it in the town of Arland, Cisek added.
The damaged timber to be harvested should probably yield another 4,000 board feet of hardwood and an estimated 420 cords of aspen and mixed hardwood.
Finally, the county hired loggers to remove damaged trees and limbs in the 36-acre Rockman’s Woods, immediately south of the Barron High School athletic fields. There were an estimated 101,000 board feet of hardwood saw timber and 765 cords of hardwood, aspen and pine removed from that area.
“The timber market was not that great before the storm,” noted Tyler Gruetzmacher, a Barron resident and county conservationist, who helped coordinate the work on Rockman’s Woods.
The county’s best bidder estimated a price about one-third of the normal market price, he said.
Volunteers worked many hours to help restore snow shoe and cross-country ski trails in Rockman’s Woods, Gruetzmacher added.
The loss of old-growth trees is incalculable, he said, but there is hope for the future.
“It is going to be very interesting to watch the regrowth of the woods,” Gruetzmacher said. “It might not look like much is happening, but in five years (a blink of the eye for a forest of trees that can live to be over 200), you won’t see much evidence other than the stumps.”
Andrew Sloan, director of finance for Barron Area School District, said many trees were also removed from school-owned property. But there is a silver lining, he added.
“Students … will now have the opportunity to actively be engaged in forestry management, a course that has been traditionally taught at Barron High School,” Sloan said.
“We have school-wide collaborative plans in place to revitalize the school forest and capitalize on the unique learning opportunity. Additionally, although it took some work and a bulldozer, the cross-country trail is greatly improved.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.