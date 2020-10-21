A request that the city of Barron refund most of the room taxes collected this year at two businesses in the city resulted in much discussion, but no action, from members of the Barron City Council at their regular monthly meeting Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at City Hall.
The refunds are needed because of the strain that COVID-19 has placed on their businesses, according to letters sent to the city Tourism Commission by the Cobblestone Hotel & Suites (which used the name Rolling Oaks Inn & Suites in its letter) and the Stop On Inn.
The businesses said they need the money to help them through the winter months, when room rentals are lower than in the summer.
The letter from Rolling Oaks asked for a rebate of 70 percent of the room tax it had collected to date this year, totaling just over $34,000, “in order to bridge the gap that this virus has thrust upon us.”
After mid-October, Stop On Inn will lose the revenue it gets from its trailer and RV park, and the rebate is needed “to survive the winter months,” the letter said.
The requests sparked a discussion about room taxes and the role they play in attempts to draw visitors to the Barron area.
According to City Administrator Liz Jacobson, the room taxes generated by the two businesses “are in the 2020 budget” and are either already spent or earmarked for other projects.
She suggested the council consider a reduction in the room tax from its current level of 6 percent.
“The hotels say they are losing customers who are comparing prices with other accommodations,” Jacobson said.
Rescinding the room tax is something she wouldn’t recommend, Jacobson added.
She said that city ordinance requires 70 cents of every room tax dollar to be spent on generating tourism. The money is managed by the city Tourism Committee and is spent to advertise and “draw customers, which should benefit both (hotel and motel),” Jacobson added.
“The Tourism Committee has a representative from each hotel, but their attendance (at committee meetings) has been minimal, she added. “They collect the tax but don’t help the committee decide how to spend it.”
City Clerk Kelli Rasmussen, who serves on the Tourism Committee, said that in 2019, the group used $3,000 worth of room taxes to pay for the “Music in the Park” series of live concerts at Anderson Park. This year, the committee is thinking of paying to sponsor free sleigh rides in the park during the holidays, she added.
Rasmussen said she and Tourism Committee member Ann Metheny recently received the letters from the hotels.
“This was too big a decision for Ann and myself to decide,” she said. Instead, they referred the request to Mayor Ron Fladten.
“I told them I thought this would be a bad precedent,” Fladten said. “Who’s to say you might have other businesses asking for relief due to COVID? I don’t think we can accommodate it in our budget.”
Council member Pete Olson noted that “no motion (on the room tax request) means no action.”
