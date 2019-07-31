Wisconsin’s new, two-year state budget included some good financial news for the Cameron School District in terms of general state aid and for students open-enrolled at Cameron from neighboring communities, according to Joe Leschisin, district administrator.
“Our (school) budget will look better in the next two years than it has been in the past six to eight years,” Leschisin said Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Each school district in the state gets to increase its per-pupil school property tax by $175 this coming year and another $179 next year (July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021), Leschisin noted.
That increase will also leverage additional state aid, the largest single source of school funding, he added. Cameron has an expected resident enrollment of 913 students, which translates to $160,000 in extra aid this coming year, and $163,400 the following year.
The district’s population of 220 open-enrolled students will also bring in extra funding.
“We expect about $750 more per open enrolled student in the next two years,” Leschisin said. It comes to (an additional) $165,880 over the next two years.”
Three years ago, Cameron School District voters rejected an “excess levy” referendum that would have increased the local levy beyond state limits.
“If it had succeeded, we would have received (state aid) of $9,700 per student,” Leschisin said.
But the no vote meant the district has had to restrict spending for three years. The new state revenue limits will change that, he added.
“Next year (the 2020-21 school year), we can go from $9,513 (per student) to $10,000. It should provide us with our best budget (cycle) in 15 to 20 years.”
Even so, Cameron still won’t have near the same per-student figures as neighboring school districts – mainly because it was spending less than its neighbors when the Wisconsin Legislature imposed revenue controls for the first time in the year 1990.
The good news is that the new state budget “virtually eliminates discussion of another excess levy referendum in the near future,” Leschisin said. There will be enough funding to “buy a new (school) bus every year, fix lockers, and not have to go to the bank for short-term loans.”
