Recent wire service reports and a cover story in the latest issue of Time magazine address how quickly the world’s scientists and drug manufacturers have been able to produce effective vaccines in the fight against COVID-19.
On Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, the Reuters news service reported that a final late-stage test report is due in early February regarding a COVID-19 vaccine produced by New Jersey-based Johnson and Johnson.
The report is expected to show that Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine will work for at least 80 percent of the patients in the late-stage trial, Reuters reporter Nancy Lapid wrote.
If so, it would “exceed the 50 percent benchmark for regulatory approval but trail the roughly 95 percent achieved in trials of already-authorized vaccines from Moderna, Inc., and Pfizer., Inc. with BioNTech,” she added.
Thus far, only the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are approved for distribution in the U.S., according to the Barron County Department of Health and Human Services.
According to the Jan. 18, 2021, issue of Time Magazine, the Pfizer vaccine was developed in a partnership with BioNTech, a German company founded in 2008 by the husband-and-wife team, Ugur Sahin and Ozlem Tureci.
According to author and former Time editor Walter Isaacson, the BioNTech process uses ribonucleic acid (RNA) which “causes human cells to make versions of the coronavirus’s spike protein.”
In March 2020 – just as the disease was in the process of shutting down businesses and schools across the United States – BioNTech reached a deal with Pfizer to work on a COVID-19 vaccine using its so-called “messenger RNA” process.
Before the end of 2020, the federal Food and Drug Administration had approved the Pfizer vaccine and another version developed by Moderna, which doesn’t need to be stored at super-cold temperatures.
Isaacson’s story also described the British Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which uses a technique developed by British researchers when the Middle East respiratory syndrome (more commonly known as MERS) struck in 2012.
Although they employ a different method, both the Oxford/AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are also designed to help the body produce “spike proteins,” similar to those on the COVID-19 virus, to fight off the disease, according to the report.
