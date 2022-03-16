From its beginnings as a shoe store during the 1960s until its recent closing, Bush & Gilles Furniture, 907 W. Main St., has been a mainstay in the downtown Cameron retail business scene.
The store has been listed for sale by WESTconsin Realty. It covers some 9,000 of space on the main floor, and a lower level that has served as additional retail space selling antique China, refurbished furniture, photos and wall hangings, dolls and decorations.
The new Bush & Gilles flagship operation, the former Office Max, 2500 Pioneer Ave., Rice Lake, opened last year.
However, as it departs the business scene in Cameron, Bush & Gilles Furniture leaves more than half a century of history behind it, according to information from the News-Shield’s online archive.
Now co-owned by Brian and Kathi Gilles, and Kevin and Wendy Gilles, the business traces its beginnings back to its founder, the late Eugene William Gilles (Oct. 31, 1941-Jan. 26, 2013), who managed a shoe store in Rice Lake for Charlie Bush and, later, opened a shoe store on Main Street in Cameron during the 1960s.
Gene and Linda Gilles later bought Bush’s share of the business. The owners added a furniture line in 1980, and, in 1984, the shoe store closed and the owners focused their efforts on furniture.
Over the next three decades, Bush & Gilles Furniture grew to a retail operation in three northwestern Wisconsin communities – its home base at Cameron and two other locations in Spooner and Ladysmith.
In a story appearing in May 2016, the News-Shield covered the renovation of the Bush & Gilles “Budget Barn,” at Main and Ninth streets, into American Pride Furnishings. Joe’s Welding and Nordby Construction, both of Barron, were hired to do the work.
The story included memories of old-timers who told the owners that the building had once housed a welding business, a Suzuki motorcycle dealership, Rathke Electric, which sold TVs and radios, and, possibly, a Farmer Store and a movie theater.
After American Pride Furnishings opened, there were three buildings on Main Street that housed Bush & Gilles operations, including the flagship store and Sticks-N-Stones, at 610 W. Main St.
After the start of a multimillion-dollar reconstruction of Main Street Cameron in 2018, the main Cameron store relocated to the former J.C. Penney space, at Cedar Mall, Rice Lake. The business leased space at the mall for parts of the next three years, then moved to the former Office Max.
Even though the Bush & Gilles is no longer a part of downtown Cameron, the improvements made by its owners continue to bear fruit.
What used to be American Pride Furnishings is now the home of Drew Insurance Agency, Sweet Pea Boutique, and the Brewed Awakening Coffee Shop.
In 2021, Radiant Sparkle Cleaners relocated to the former Sticks-N-Stones store.
