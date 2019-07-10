The Wisconsin Legislature is in the process of working a budget signed by the governor that will likely include a fourth prosecutor for the three-member Barron County District Attorney’s office.
The additional funding will also include a boost in hourly pay for private attorneys who agree to serve as public defenders, according to 75th Dist. State Rep. Romaine Quinn R-Chetek.
Barron County is already near the top of the list of counties in line for an additional prosecutor, District Attorney Brian Wright said Thursday, June 27, 2019.
“We are in the upper tier (of counties),” he said. “The state has already done a ‘workload analysis’ based on the number and category of cases that the county is handling. If you follow the formula used in the analysis, Barron County is already at the level of needing six prosecutors.”
Both Wright and his predecessor, former District Attorney Angela Beranek (now working for Eau Claire County) have campaigned for an additional prosecutor for years, using the basic analogy that Barron County has a rare “one-to-one” ratio between its prosecutors and the number of its Circuit Court judges.
“A one-to-one, judge-to-prosecutor, ratio is very rare in Wisconsin,” Wright said.
The volume of traffic, civil, family and criminal court cases means that each lawyer in the Barron County District Attorney’s Office handles as many as 400 active cases at a time, he added.
“I believe we’re doing a good job, but a fourth prosecutor would improve our overall ability to deliver justice throughout the system,” Wright said. “We can’t overlook the impact on victims, either,” he added. “As hard as we try, there are cases that have to be delayed because we must prioritize them.”
Wright said he has begun discussions with County Administrator Jeff French about changes that will need to be made at the County Justice Center, if a fourth prosecutor’s job is created.
He said the District Attorney’s Office has two rooms that could serve as office space, including room for confidential meetings with crime victims, and a larger conference room. At present, Wright said, the conference room could be repurposed to serve as a place for conferences and meetings with crime victims.
Wright predicted the final decision on a new assistant District Attorney could come as early as fall 2019.
In his list of budget highlights, Quinn noted that the additional funding for district attorneys also includes the following:
• A 2 percent pay increase for district attorneys.
• A raise in pay for private attorneys to work as substitute public defenders, from $40 per hour to $70.
• A pay raise for private lawyers who serve as court-appointed attorneys, to $100 per hour. Court-appointed attorneys work for defendants who have some financial resources to pay their lawyer, but cannot afford standard legal fees.
