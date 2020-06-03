The primary creditor of Northern Industrial Sands, New Auburn, wants to liquidate the business after alleging that more than $28 million was owed in principal and interest on a $40 million loan as of April 24. The creditor says interest continues to accrue at $8,176.63 per day.
The companies of NIS are now in receivership, a type of corporate bankruptcy case where the business continues to operate under a third party (a receiver). The case was filed on April 24.
Named in the case are Northern Industrial Sands LLC, Northern Rail & Transload LLC and NI Sand Holding LLC, all based in rural New Auburn.
Also named are two people and two corporations whose true names and addresses were not known, identified in court documents as XYZ Corporation, ABC Partnership, Joe Doe and Mary Rowe.
In court documents filed in Barron County Circuit Court, Dougherty Funding LLC -- a Minneapolis, Minn., based corporate lender -- said up to $43,812,400 was loaned to build the mines, processing plants and a railroad transloading facility in the Chetek and New Auburn areas.
The construction loan was issued on June 30, 2015; it placed a mortgage on the properties with Dougherty as the first priority security interest in the properties. The loan was amended on Oct. 15, 2018, to restate a principal loan amount of $40,000,000.
Dougherty alleges that Northern Industrial Sands defaulted on the loan in 2019 by failing to make five monthly payments totaling $2,972,720.40.
Northern Industrial Sands later asked for forbearance, whereby Dougherty would agree to not move to foreclose on the loan. That deal was finalized Dec. 20, 2019.
Due to continuing defaults, an extended forbearance agreement was set from Feb. 11 to March 31, 2020. As of Feb. 11, a total of $27,109,891.29 was owed on the principal loan.
As of April 7, $26,759,891.29 was owned on the principal loan with at least $1,914,06.42 of interest, for a total of $28,673,954.60, court documents said. Interest was accruing daily, at more than $8,000.
Dougherty stated Northern Industrial Sands’ debt outweighs the value of the business and assets. Together with the downturn in the frac sand and oil industries and the economic upheaval of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Northern Industrial Sands is “insolvent or in imminent danger of insolvency [ ... ],” court records said.
Dougherty says it is entitled to foreclose on the loan, sell the real estate at a sheriff’s sale and to seek a judgment against the defendants for any remaining balance on the loan after the sale.
Foreclosures were banned under the 60-day state order No. 15, signed by Gov. Tony Evers amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the order expired on Tuesday, May 26.
Dougherty seeks to foreclose on the properties and liquidate them, with the guarantee to be the first creditor in line to receive proceeds.
Other creditors of NIS have a deadline of Aug. 10 to file any claims with the court. The claims will be combined into the case. As of Thursday, May 28, Dovre Township, Barron County Treasurer, Stout Construction, Barron Electric Cooperative and Mississippi Welders Supply Company had filed as claims as creditors.
Milwaukee-based attorney, Michael Polsky—who has handled a receivership case for Atrium Post Acute Care and two cases for Gordy’s—was appointed the NIS receiver.
