The Barron Public Library director has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation of alleged misconduct.
The Library Board approved motions Monday morning to place director Lisa Kuebli on 30 days of paid administrative leave effective immediately.
City administrator Liz Jacobson said that the City had received a confidential report alleging misconduct by Kuebli as library director.
Jacobson said Monday that she couldn’t speak further on the nature of the complaint because of the open investigation.
Jacobson said she and city attorney Andrew Harrington are handling the investigation.
“It’s being handled according to City policies and procedures,” she said.
Kuebli has been library director since December of 2019.
Barron Public Library remains open by appointment, with capacity limits due to COVID-19.
“The library is staffed appropriately for normal operations,” said Jacobson.
She said the City is working on how director duties will be handled for the next month, either by other staff or help from other local libraries.
“This has come up rather suddenly,” said Jacobson.
She said that Kuebli’s administrative leave is not related to her recent conviction Feb. 19 of operating while intoxicated-third offense, with charges of possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia, dismissed but considered at sentencing.
Kuebli is currently serving an 80-day jail sentence, among other penalties for that conviction.
