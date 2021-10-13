Barron County Public Health is reporting five more COVID-19 related deaths. Three individuals in their 80s, one in their 70s, and one in their 50s.
Four of the five deaths were in people who were not vaccinated. The deaths occurred in August and September.
The death toll from COVID-19 in Barron County is now 90 people.
“Our hearts go out to all those touched by these losses,” said Barron County Public Health Officer Laura Sauve. “We continue to take this virus seriously. We ask that the community does so too.”
Sauve said the deaths, some of which occurred weeks ago, are being reported now due to changes in Public Health’s practices.
“There are groups who question the accuracy of the number of deaths from COVID-19 we report. We decided earlier this year to wait for the death certificates to be filed, to make sure that COVID-19 was listed as a cause of death on the official death certificate, before reporting the death in the system and to the public. Prior to this change we were reporting the deaths as the hospital, Medical Examiner, or nursing homes reported them to us and prior to receiving the death certificate,” she said.
Sauve continued, “The death certificates can take a little while depending on if they are waiting for other test results such as toxicology reports, etc. We have held a couple of these death reports until we had all of them for the month. Reporting several deaths at once helps to protect the deceased person’s privacy. We have tried to be responsive to the public’s requests for additional information on vaccination status. In order to give this additional information we do feel we need to report these in a larger grouping.”
More deaths in Barron County are almost inevitable as the spread of the virus remains high.
New cases numbered 258 in the week up to Monday, Oct. 11, with 77 percent occurring in unvaccinated people. That is basically flat with the 262 cases reported in the week prior.
Of the latest cases, 77 occurred in people 18 and younger, 66 in people ages 19-39, 66 in people ages 40-59, 41 in people ages 60-79, and eight in people ages 80-plus.
Studies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that vaccinated people were nearly five times less likely to get infected and ten times less likely to get so sick they ended up in the hospital. Unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, showing that vaccines continue to provide powerful protection, even against the delta variant.
Public Health continues to urge everyone who is not vaccinated to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. They also encourage getting a booster dose you fit into a recommended group for boosters. In addition to getting vaccinated, it is also important to take other steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when indoors, stay home when you feel sick, and avoid large indoor gatherings.
To find a vaccine near you, visit www.vaccinefinder.org. To see if you qualify for a booster dose, visit the Wisconsin Department of Health website. For more information or questions about COVID-19, dial 2-1-1.
