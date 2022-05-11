Barron City Council appointed a new alderman to District 1 at its
Tuesday, May 10 meeting.
Dallas Sloan is replacing Rod Nordby, who vacated the seat when he was
sworn in as mayor last month.
Sloan is a long-time resident of Barron. He is retired from 33 years
employment at Barron Electric Cooperative, including 13 years as general
manager until his retirement in 2021.
Sloan is a member of the Barron Kiwanis Club, Barron County Economic
Development and has coached youth sports teams through the years.
Sloan was the only candidate for the position present at the meeting.
He was immediately sworn at the meeting as the sixth member of the city council.
