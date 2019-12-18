When the Wisconsin Department of Justice held a meeting with Barron Area School District personnel Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, to discuss the impending release of documents pertaining to the Jayme Closs case, it was remarkable for one thing – how few people showed up for it.
According to District Administrator Diane Tremblay, the meeting was arranged at the request of the DOJ, and involved anyone from the Barron, Cameron and Northwood-Minong school districts who wanted to attend.
“It was a low-key meeting and a very small turnout,” Tremblay said Monday, Dec. 16, shortly after the School Board’s regular monthly meeting. “We invited the folks from all three districts whom we thought might be interested.”
Barron is, of course, the hometown of kidnap victim Jayme Closs and her late parents, James and Denise, who lost their lives in a violent crime committed in October 2018.
The Closs family had sent Jayme to Cameron schools before transferring her to Riverivew Middle School, and members of the family remained active in the local Catholic Church.
Before Jayme escaped in January 2019, her abductor had concealed her in a rural subdivision near Gordon, about 10 miles north of Minong.
It was with those conditions in mind that the Dec. 11 meeting was arranged, ahead of an anticipated release of documents pertaining to the investigation of the crimes.
According to information shared with the News-Shield last summer, the DOJ plans to respond to the requests of literally thousands of news organizations around the world with a single release of available documents. County and school officials said they have no idea when that will happen.
The DOJ sent representatives of its Division of Legal Services, Office of School Safety and Office of Crime Victim Services to the meetings. Also present were personnel from the Barron County Department of Health & Human Services.
After all was said and done, the low turnout seemed to indicate that the Barron Community is taking the situation in stride and moving on, Tremblay noted.
She interpreted the meeting as an indication “that we seem to be back to normal, that we’ve given support to one another, and that the community has provided a lot of trust and support. People have been really good to each other.”
