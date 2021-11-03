The tax rate to properties in the Barron Area School district is projected to drop to the lowest it has been in the past 15 years.
The mill rate for the 2022 tax levy is projected at 10.225, down from the current rate of 10.847 and down about 1.2 points from the year before. A rate of 10.225 equates to about $1,022 in taxes per $100,000 of assessed value on a property.
The last time the mill rate was this low was 2006-2007 at 9.4.
“It’s really exciting that we passed a referendum and dropped taxes,” said district finance director Andrew Sloan.
Sloan said that efforts to maximize state equalization aid have paid off with the drop in the property tax rate.
“We’ve put a lot of emphasis on capitalizing on state aid,” he said.
General school aids are the largest form of state support for Wisconsin public schools, offsetting local property taxes under state-imposed revenue limits.
A district’s general aids can increase or decrease due to changes in any of the three local factors comprising Wisconsin’s general equalization aid formula — property valuation, enrollment, and shared costs — as well as a difference in funds available from the state. Shared costs are expenses that can’t be covered some other way, such as by student fees.
For Barron, equalization aid is increasing next year from $11.5 million to $12 million, approximately, a five-percent increase.
Meanwhile, the tax levy is $5,678,485, basically flat compared to the past year—but with a lower mill rate due to the increased state aid and an increase in valuation of property across the district. The valuation is up from $518 million in 2020-21 to $555 million in 2021-22.
In another key statistical category, Barron’s district-wide headcount is continuing to drop. The third Friday in September headcount was 1,147, down from 1,305 in 2017 and 1,207 in 2019. The district’s October count was 1,151. It’s biggest classes are 95 in the 9th and 10th grades. The smallest are 64 in second grade and 67 in fifth grade.
Wisconsin’s total school district headcount for the third Friday of September 2021 was 814,101, a decline of 0.5 percent from September 2020.
