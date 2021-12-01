Urgency is increasing for booster shots and other safeguards against COVID-19, according to public health officials.
This week the CDC recommended all adults get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot 6 months after their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Those who received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine are advised to get another vaccine dose after 2 months.
Barron County Public Health will be offering a free COVID-19 vaccine booster dose clinic on Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 1-6 p.m. at the Barron County Government Center, 335 E. Monroe Ave., Barron. No appointment is needed. People ages 18 and older are welcome.
Curbside service is available. Park near the doors and call 715-418-1748 and a nurse will come out to the vehicle.
Public Health also offers walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone 12 years and older and booster doses for people 18 years and older on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 to 11:30 am and from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. For children ages 5 to 11, please schedule a vaccine appointment by visiting www.barroncountywi.gov.
The CDC’s booster advice coincides with the announcement that the new Omicron variant of the virus, which originated in southern Africa and has spread across the globe.
Locally, Barron County’s death toll from COVID-19 has hit 100 people, with four more deaths reported last week.
New infections remain steady. In the weekly report from Barron County Public Health, 218 infections were reported in the week up to Monday, Nov. 29. That is down slightly from 247 cases last week and 267 the week before that.
Public Health Officer Laura Sauve said that low vaccination rates, waning immunity, and not following public health recommendations are some of the reasons new infections have remained high.
“We know everyone is beyond tired of this, but it is still important for people to mask indoors, avoid large gatherings and stay home, and get tested when they feel sick. Unfortunately, people’s willingness to follow these recommendations has begun to fade over time,” said Sauve. “Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself, reduce the spread of the virus, and help prevent new variants from emerging.”
In a Mayo Clinic podcast interview Monday, vaccinologist Dr. Gregory Poland said the Omicron variant “is definitely of concern” and echoed public health advice.
“Get your primary series, get your booster, wear a mask indoors, and travel is probably not a good idea right now,” he said.
Poland said vaccine-makers have the ability to adjust vaccines to be more specific to variants. But, he added that vaccine boosters and masking may be enough to diminish the spread of all variants.
Poland recommended that even those who have had a COVID-19 infection get a booster as well.
“You’re broadening and deepening your immune response by having gotten both, a previous infection and a booster vaccine,” he said.
Vaccines are available from most health care providers and pharmacies. Visit vaccinefinder.org to search for nearby vaccination sites.
