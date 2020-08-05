The discovery of 73 cases of COVID-19 at the Seneca Foods vegetable processing plant, Cumberland, announced last Wednesday, July 29, 2020, was seen as a major contributor to what Wisconsin Public Radio noted as a 162 percent increase in Barron County cases.
The outbreak was announced after members of the Wisconsin National Guard visited the plant for the second time in two months on Monday, July 27, to assist in testing some 200 individuals, according to the Guard’s home office in Madison.
Since the announcement on July 29, trucks loaded with green beans – one of the primary vegetable products processed at Cumberland – have been seen leaving Barron County for locations unknown.
Company spokesman Matt Henschler, vice president for technical services at Seneca Foods Corporation’s main office in Janesville, Wis., did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the status of the Cumberland facility.
“It is important to know (Seneca Foods) is not the only cause for the increase in cases,” Laura Sauve, county health officer, said in a statement issued July 29. “Many of the new cases coming in can be traced back to gatherings and travel. We need people to understand that no place is risk free.”
In the same release, Henschler issued a statement saying his company would take “a united approach … by identifying people who are positive or symptomatic as quickly as possible and ensuring that they get the care they need.
“Individuals are being isolated and monitored until cleared to resume activity,” he added. “CDC guidelines regarding the preparation and management for COVID-19 are being followed.”
