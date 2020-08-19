A county ordinance that would confirm the local health officer’s duties and authority when responding to control outbreaks and contagious diseases is being reviewed by county committees and may come back to the county board for review and a vote.
The county’s attorney, John Muench, gave an overview of the matter to the Barron County Board of Supervisors on Monday evening, Aug. 17. The ordinance in question dealt with the how the county’s public health officer could issue a broad, county-wide order. This specific ordinance would not enact a face mask order, for example, but would spell out how a county-wide face mask order had to be carried out to be legally sound. The ordinance was not voted on that evening.
State statutes give local public health officers certain duties and authority when it comes to matters of public health, Muench said. There were three parts to the local ordinance.
The first part dealt with scenarios when a person tests positive for a contagious disease (such as COVID-19 but not limited to this specific disease). Under state law, the local health officer can issue an isolation order, and others in close contact to them may be ordered to quarantine to prevent further spread.
The second part dealt with outbreaks, such as at a business. That business can be ordered to shut down to try and stop the spread of the outbreak. Muench noted that these orders are limited in who they apply to and thus considered legal.
The third dealt with orders that would apply broadly to the whole county and were the crux of the issue.
“The type of orders that are of concern would be a “general order” that impacts the public at large—that would be a mask order,” Muench said. General orders would also be ones that apply to all bars, or all restaurants, in the county, for example.
“That’s where the concern comes in, especially if that ordinance is tied to a fine,” Muench said. If a general order did not have a fine or forfeiture, it would not be a legal concern.
By drafting the ordinance to include legislative oversight—from the county board of supervisors—they could likely avoid legal challenges or court over rulings. This way, the county board would have some say in general orders and the authority would not rest solely with the local public health officer.
There were three basic ways that legislative oversight could be applied. One was “passive oversight,” where the order is issued and is in effect until the board overturns or it is not extended by the health officer.
Another way would include a time limit, where an order would be issued but only in effect for a short time unless extended by the board. For example, 31 days might be a time limit, so that the board will have a regularly scheduled meeting within that time frame to approve an extension, deny an extension or immediately repeal the order. The time limit could be set longer or shorter.
The third option would be to require the general order be approved by the board before being issued, Muench said. This way limits quick response to dire situations and action would have to wait for a board meeting first.
County board chair Louie Okey, District 16, towns of Cedar Lake, Doyle and Oak Grove, was in favor of having the health board and executive committee look at the ordinance. But Okey asked why it was needed if state law already established the health officer’s authority.
Muench said because the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned Department of Health Services secretary-designee Andrea Palm’s “Safer at Home” order earlier this year, Muench said a local general order might face the same scrutiny, especially if there was a fine for breaking the order. By making an ordinance with oversight from the county board, it would have “teeth” in it, Muench said.
Supervisor John Banks, District 3, city of Chetek, asked about holding meetings to approve a general order. Muench said that could depend on a time frame; the board might have to hold a special meeting if they set the ordinance up with a short time frame.
Supervisor Bill Effertz, District 27, towns of Crystal Lake and Almena and city of Cumberland, asked if the local health officer currently has authority to issue citations. Muench said, no, but they could be granted the power to issue citations, just like the zoning administrator can, or the forestry director used to be able to for violations on county land. It could also be set up that the health officer refer the violations to Muench to issue a court summons.
Muench said all the actions of the health officer in this ordinance had to be “evidence-based” and reasonable. They cannot issue baseless orders. A general order would only be issued in an extreme situation, he said.
Supervisor Roberta Mosentine, District 11, city of Barron, said advice on using masks changes every day. Waiting up to 31 days to review an order was not a good idea, she said. “That’s going to be an unbelievable cost.”
Muench said it could still be up to the board to decide when to meet and how long an order lasted. It all depended on how the ordinance was set up.
Supervisor Karolyn Bartlett, District 5, towns of Dallas, asked if a general order could be required to get board approval before being issued.
“You can certainly set it up that way if you want. The only concern would be the timing of the meeting and how dire the situation was,” Muench said. It could be set up that way, he said and the health officer could issue a general order anyway under state statute, but it would likely be challenged.
Muench said an initial ordinance draft has been sent out for review. It will go to the Health and human services board, then the executive committee. If both recommended it, the ordinance would be brought before the full board for consideration and vote.
The next health and human services board meeting is set for 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 24. The next executive committee meeting is set for 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2.
