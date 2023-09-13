Fix it up or tear it down

Pictured is a house with a collapsed roof at 100 E. Wisconsin Avenue. It is one of eight properties the City of Barron has targeted for razing or repair due to public nuisance issues. Photo by Ryan Urban

Barron city officials are spurring an effort to clean up dilapidated buildings.

Eight properties have been identified and discussed in closed sessions at Barron City Council meetings in recent months.