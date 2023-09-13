Barron city officials are spurring an effort to clean up dilapidated buildings.
Eight properties have been identified and discussed in closed sessions at Barron City Council meetings in recent months.
The properties include:
• 234 W Franklin
• 156 S 14th Street
• 100 E Wisconsin Avenue
• 121 S 6th Street
• 41 S Mill Street
• 427 E River Avenue
• 1481 E Division Avenue
• 65 N 5th Street
Some are homes and others are garages and the like. Some have obvious exterior problems like collapsed roofs, while others have interior concerns like bowing walls.
The properties have been identified by the City’s ordinance compliance officer Brett Mueller and inspected by building inspector Joe Atwood.
Mueller said he deals with various property complaints throughout the year. He then goes to the property owner to address the problem.
“Homeowners usually follow through,” he said.
City administrator Liz Jacobson said that of the eight properties targeted as potential nuisances, six of the owners have been active in addressing the issues while two have not responded to attempts to contact them.
Jacobson said the City has given the property owners 60 days to respond. Otherwise, a process commences to condemn the buildings as public nuisances.
Once this legal process is completed, the City may contract to have buildings razed and then bill the property owner for the work.
Atwood said the a building can be condemned as a public nuisance if it becomes dangerous to the tenant and/or general public and if the cost to repair the building exceeds 50 percent of its equalized value.
“Some people are fixing them up and some people just needed someone to them that they need to tear it down,” said Atwood.
A drive around town to these various properties will show that many are being addressed.
There are other properties in Barron with structural issues that are also being addressed, independent of the City’s recent efforts.
One is former apartments at 49-51 Third St., which were damaged in a fire several months ago. Last week the damaged building was razed and the property is now for sale.
