A large contingent of Barron County officials and past and present members of the Highway Department gathered Monday, May 3, for a groundbreaking ceremony as work begins on a $25 million project.
While the bulk of the project is a 160,000-square foot garage on the east side of Hwy. 25, work will start first on the west side of the road near an existing 11,000-square foot garage. To be constructed first are a two-compartment wash bay and a smaller garage to house county vehicles, such as those used by the Aging and Disability Resource Center.
Highway Commissioner Mark Servi said work will begin next week and last three or four weeks until the main project gets underway across the road.
The old garage, built in 1947, will be razed in phases to make way for the new building, which will be nearly triple the size. A 33,500 square-foot cold storage building will also be erected on the east side of the road.
Among those attending Monday’s ceremony were former highway department employees Arvid Solie and Chuck Kirkwood. Only Kirkwood remembered a time before the 1947 shop was built. He started working for the department in 1946 in a smaller shop on the west side of Hwy. 25. That old shop, built around 1921, was demolished in 2018, making room for the new construction happening this month.
Construction is expected to last over a year, with completion anticipated in June of 2022.
