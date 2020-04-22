La Crosse, Wis.-based ISG Architects, an employee-owned architecture, engineering, planning, and environmental firm, has been hired by the Barron Area School Board to assist in the next phase of a process intended to create a long-term master plan for district facilities.
ISG was approved by the board at a “virtual meeting” held via computer hookup on Monday, April 20, 2020. The company was hired after an online vetting process that included administrators and board members.
Diane Tremblay, superintendent, said district leaders will spend the next few months working with ISG and its partner firm, Miron Construction (based in Neenah with an office in Eau Claire), “to examine infrastructure and education needs throughout the district. This will involve engineer walk-throughs of the buildings and staff input.
“Later this summer, the district will assemble a group of community members to provide feedback on the process and next steps for the district and community,” she added.
Tremblay said ISG’s “values and experiences align well with our district and where we are in the process. I look forward to working with them to bring great solutions to the community.”
Kevin Bills, ISG architect said his company wants to “deliver simplified solutions that meet the district’s goals for improved facilities and a better educational experience for students, families, and the community as a whole.”
Among the goals listed by ISG in its proposal were improvements in lighting, safety and security; heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems in district schools, possible gymnasium improvements and a daycare center addition, and parking lot and traffic flow improvements.
Hired by the school board in February, Miron was engaged to evaluate district buildings and develop site and floor plans for renovations/additions, including a potential daycare facility. The hiring of ISG is the next step in the process.
If the district proposes a referendum to finance facility improvements, Miron will help with community engagement/outreach, graphic design, strategy and other services, according to a timeline submitted to the board in February.
If the referendum passes, Miron would provide architectural, engineering and construction management services for the building project(s).
