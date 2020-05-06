Electors will head to the polls on Tuesday, May 12, to vote in a special election deciding who will fill a vacancy in Congress.
Republican Tom Tiffany and Democrat Tricia Zunker are campaigning for Wisconsin’s 7th congressional district of the U.S. House of Representatives in northwestern and central Wisconsin, including Barron County.
The winner will fill a seat left vacant since August 2019, but won’t serve for long before having to campaign again when the current term runs out in November.
Members of the Barron County Republican and Democratic parties were asked to comment on what may well be a six-month long campaign for the congressional seat – no matter who wins on May 12 (see below).
They appeared Friday, May 1, 2020, in a debate hosted by Rhinelander TV station WJFW.
Zunker said during the debate she will be a big voice for northern Wisconsin in Congress.
Tiffany said he will bring a good dose of Wisconsin common sense to Washington D.C.
Tiffany was elected to the Wisconsin State Senate District 12 in 2012, representing an area that covers the far northeastern part of the state including Rhinelander, Woodruff, Antigo and Merrill. He also served in the Wisconsin State Assembly, representing District 35 from 2011 to 2013.
Tiffany lives in Hazelhurst. He attended the University of Wisconsin–River Falls, where he completed a degree in agricultural economics. He owned and operated a river cruise company and worked as a dam tender. Tiffany was a town supervisor in Little Rice and served on the Oneida County Economic Development Board of Directors.
Zunker lives in Wausau. She is an associate justice of the Ho-Chunk Nation Supreme Court and president of the Wausau School Board. She received a B.A. in French, political science, and international relations from the University of Wisconsin–Madison and a J.D. from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law. As of her 2020 campaign, Zunker practiced and taught law and served on the board of directors of the ACLU of Wisconsin.
On her website Zunker supports Medicare for All for those who want it in the form of a robust public option, and measures to increase healthcare coverage. She also backs halting the decline of small farms, improving education opportunities, standing up for working people and protecting equality. Her campaign platform also addresses the environment, campaign finance and criminal justice reform.
Tiffany has aligned himself with President Donald Trump saying on his website he will work with the president to keep America great and ensure prosperity and freedom for future generations. He lists issues of reducing the deficit and cutting spending, building a pro-jobs economy, protecting the unborn and “draining the swamp.”
Tiffany also supports securing the southern border, defending the 2nd Amendment, championing agriculture, supporting rural veterans, continuing energy independence, affordable health care, states rights, free and fair trade and delisting the gray wolf.
The 7th District seat was last held by Sean Duffy, who resigned from Congress last September to spend more time with family as his newly-born daughter faced heart-related medical complications.
Both candidates were asked their views on holding an in-person election during the coronavirus pandemic.
Tiffany responded by saying many people in the northern part of the state want to be guaranteed their vote is going to be counted.
“The only way we can do it is with in-person voting,” Tiffany said.
Zunker called it absurd to think people’s votes aren’t going to count.
“The risks to Wisconsinites health and safety is far greater than the risk that someone’s vote isn’t going to count in a mail-in election,” Zunker said.
Candidates responded about their position on climate change.
Zunker called climate change and urgent and existential threat.
“We absolutely need to address it with the urgency it requires,” Zunker said.
Tiffany said some models show global warming happening.
“They are models and we need proof over time,” Tiffany said.
Candidates were asked their opinions on redistricting.
“Politicians shouldn’t be able to pick their voters. It is pretty simple,” Zunker said.
Tiffany said, “It is the legislature’s duty to redistrict our state every 10 years.”
The candidates differed when asked how they would grade the response by President Donald Trump to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tiffany called the president’s decision on Jan. 31 his most important action he took immediately.
On Jan. 31, the Trump Administration declared the coronavirus a public health emergency, announced Chinese travel restrictions and suspended entry into the United States for foreign nationals who pose a risk of transmitting the coronavirus.
“If you remember he was criticized for that,” Tiffany said.
The president’s message changes from day to day, according to Zunker.
“He did not listen to the experts when he should have, and it is even questionable if he is listening to them,” Zunker said. “We need a leader that sends a consistent message each and every day.”
In closing statements, Tiffany called himself proven and tested.
“I’ll bring a good dose of Wisconsin common sense to Washington, D.C.,” Tiffany said.
Zunker said she will advocate for every district resident whether they vote for her or not.
“I am going to put partisan politics aside and work hard to make life better here in Wisconsin,” Zunker said.
The district is the largest congressional district in the state geographically. It contains the following counties: Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, St. Croix, Chippewa (partial), Clark, Douglas, Florence, Forest, Iron, Jackson (partial), Juneau (partial), Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Monroe (partial) Oneida, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Taylor, Vilas, Washburn, and Wood (partial).
The winner of the May 12 special election will serve from May 2020 to January 2021. To remain in office, the winner would need to win a partisan primary on Aug. 11, 2020, and the district’s regular election on Nov. 3, 2020. The filing deadline for the regular election is June 1, 2020.
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers originally scheduled the special election for Jan. 27, 2020, but moved the date to May 12 due to conflicting state and federal election laws.
As of April 2020, the Democratic Party was in the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, holding 232 seats to Republicans’ 196 seats, with one seat held by an independent, and six vacancies. All 435 seats in the House will be up for election on November 3. Representatives serve a 2-year term.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m., Tuesday, May 12.
County parties strategize
Gerry Lisi, Barron County Democratic party, and Tim Wold, co-chair (with Bob Newville), Barron County Republican Party, both said their respective organizations have been actively working in behalf of their candidates.
The April election of State Supreme Court Justice-designate Jill Karofsky and her strong showing in northern Wisconsin counties has really excited Democrats up here and statewide,”Lisi said. “The state party is pouring staff and resources into the (congressional) election, much like they did for the special election that elected Democrat State Sen. Senator (Patty) Schachtner over Adam Jarchow (in the neighboring 10th Senate District). “
“Lack of personal appearances is a challenge,” Wold said. “We (and the) voters can only look at experience and record of the candidates. Tom Tiffany has years of experience working on issues for Northwest Wisconsin. His opponent would have to ‘learn on the fly’ how to work for us.
“As we visited with voters we find they are enthusiastic with Mr. Tiffany and, feel he is trustworthy and a man of character,” he added.
The party representatives were asked about absentee voting in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lisi said voters “are responding quite strongly,” and that election clerks report 10 percent of registered voters have already sent in absentee ballots, while 10 percent more have ballots but have yet to return them.
Wold said county GOP voters “will vote in the manner they are comfortable with, either in person or absentee.”
According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, nearly 5,500 voters had applied for absentee ballots as of press time Tuesday, May 5, and 3,110 had been returned.
