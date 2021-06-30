A building with nearly 120 years of history in downtown Barron was reduced to rubble Tuesday, June 29.
Most recently a Family Dollar store, the building at 508 E. La Salle Ave., was demolished to make way for a new City Hall and police department, to be built on the site next year.
The building is one of the older structures in the downtown retail area, and it dates back to the turn of the 20th century, according to the News-Shield Sesquicentennial book. Originally owned by Otto Berg and his sons, Martin and Herman, the store dates back to 1902 and has also been the home of the Barron Farmer Store, later known as FS Shopping Center, Hanson’s Family Center, and Kirkwood’s IGA. Family Dollar occupied the building from 1998 until it closed in early 2019.
Many people stood by along La Salle Avenue throughout the day Tuesday to get a last look as Thorp-based Haas and Sons, Inc. used a backhoe to rip down the old brick and beams. Crews will continue working at the site to prep it for the new construction.
