Funeral services are at 11 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Living Water Church, Cameron, for Jason Diesterhaft, a 33-year-old Almena man who lost his life due to anaphylactic shock from multiple bee stings last Friday night, Aug. 19, according to multiple sources.
Information about the accident was reported by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department dispatch logs and the Almena Area Fire Department. Further information appeared on social media, and from Skinner Funeral Home, Cumberland.
The incident is raising attention to the dangers of allergic reactions to insect bites and stings, especially during a dry summer that has seen a lot of insect activity.
Dispatch logs said that a 911 call was placed at 7:16 p.m. Aug. 19 regarding male stung by bees at a residence in the 300 block of Clinton Avenue County Hwy. P. Almena Area Fire Department and Life Link Helicopter were paged.
Almena Fire Chief Vince Wohlk said Saturday, Aug. 20, that his department set up a landing zone at the former site of Greg’s Excavating, about a block north from where the incident was reported.
But by the time the helicopter landed at 8:26 p.m., dispatchers reported that a request had been made for a county medical examiner to report to the scene.
A spokesperson for the family declined to comment when asked for further details about the incident. A complete obituary appears elsewhere in today’s News-Shield.
Fatal reactions to insect bites and/or stings are fairly rare, according to sources with Mayo Clinic Health System, the Barron County Department of Health & Human Services, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and the University of Wisconsin-Extension.
“Anaphylactic reactions to bee or wasp stings can occur with some individuals and can require immediate medical intervention,” said Patrick “P.J.” Liesch, director of the UW-Madison Diagnostic Lab.
Statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention say that from the year 2000 through 2017, “there were, on average, 62 deaths per year attributed to hornet, wasp, and bee stings in the entire U.S.” he added.
Liesch said he was aware of stories about so-called “killer bees,” a hybrid of standard honeybee and a more aggressive African species.
However, “Africanized bees do not occur in our area,” he added. “While they are known in the U.S., they are only found in dry parts of the Southwestern states.”
Late summer is a common time for the appearance of yellowjackets, a stinging insect that tends to show up in large numbers where food is served (such as at picnics or summer festivals).
“Colonies are initially small and build up in size, reaching peak size in late summer or early fall,” Liesch said.
“With more mouths to feed, yellowjacket and paper wasps are desperately searching for food (typically insect prey), which happens to be declining (now),” he added. “This can lead to encounters at late summer picnics, barbecues, and tailgate parties. In most situations, (yellowjackets) aren’t particularly aggressive, but can act defensively if you get too close to a nest.”
More than 95 percent of U.S. wasp and bee species “are solitary nesters, meaning that each female builds a separate nest,” Liesch said. “Because these insects don’t have a colony of adult relatives to defend, they are highly unlikely to sting.”
If someone happens to encounter stinging insects while doing yard work, “there are really only two possibilities -- certain species of ground-nesting yellowjackets and bumble bees,” Liesch said.
Unless the nest happens to be in a high-traffic area, it will clear up by the end of the season if left alone, he added.
There are pesticide treatments that work, Liesch added. He said he has also heard of burning the nests with gasoline fires.
“Using gas could pose hazards,” he said. “Also, depending in how the nest is actually located in the ground, such an approach could easily fail (for example, if the bulk of the nest was actually off to the side of the nest entrance).”
