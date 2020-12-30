COVID-19 cases in Barron County remain relatively modest in number, as more vaccine doses continue to trickle in.
In the week ending Tuesday, Dec. 29, 112 new cases were reported, down from 242 in the week prior. Instead of the typical five days of new case reports, there were only three during the week of Christmas—16 on Dec. 23, 90 on Dec. 28 and six on Dec. 29.
Unfortunately, deaths have been reported for several weeks straight, now up to 56 from 54 last week.
Active cases number 164, down from 254 last week.
As of Sunday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported:
• 129,675 doses of Pfizer and 135,900 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have been allocated to Wisconsin.
• 39,501 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and reported to the Wisconsin Immunization Registry, including 35,595 doses of Pfizer and 3,905 doses of Moderna. One unspecified dose was administered in Wisconsin.
Many more vaccinations of front line health workers were planned this week, and the state has indicated “Phase 1a” of the vaccination program is imminent—that is the vaccination of skilled nursing facility residents and staff.
Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday the start of on-site vaccinations at skilled nursing facilities as part of the Pharmacy Partnership Program for Long-Term Care. This private-public partnership pairs eligible long-term care facilities with Walgreens or CVS to provide free, on-site COVID-19 vaccination for residents and staff. The pharmacies will provide complete vaccine management for the facilities including storage and handling, scheduling, administration, and meeting reporting requirements.
“This partnership will help reduce the strain on our long-term care facilities and help deliver the vaccine to those in higher-risk populations,” said Evers. “Protecting our most vulnerable Wisconsinites is a top priority and will be a critical step for the success of Wisconsin’s COVID-19 Vaccine Program.”
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) chose to use the Moderna vaccine for this program and has allocated 56,800 doses to the federal pharmacy partners to initiate vaccinating long-term care residents and staff in Phase 1a.
“As we have seen throughout this pandemic, nursing home residents are susceptible to severe outcomes from COVID-19,” said Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “That is why we coordinated with our federal partners and proactively reserved enough vaccine doses to advance this important program to protect some of our most vulnerable residents.”
DHS expects the program to continue at participating facilities for approximately two months. After this initial phase of vaccinations, facilities may continue working with the federal pharmacy partner they were matched with or shift to another pharmacy provider that is enrolled with the state to provide COVID-19 vaccine.
At press time Tuesday, local health officials stated that it was not yet known when Barron County’s skilled nursing facilities would begin receiving the vaccine.
