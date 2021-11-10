Keeping Barron County’s highways plowed could be extra difficult this winter due to the unfinished construction of a major project at the highway department site.
Part of the department’s old facility is gone and the new one—set back by various delays—is not up yet.
So additional storage of the County’s plows has been shopped out all over the county.
“This winter we’re actually running out of nine different sheds,” Highway Commissioner Mark Servi told the County Board on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
He said the department routinely uses four outlying shops in the towns of Dallas and Prairie Farm, Rice Lake and Comstock.
“Operationally it’s going to be a challenge,” said Servi. “But I don’t think you’re going to see a change in service.”
He said the logistics of getting each truck on the road will be more difficult if a plow operator calls in sick, for example.
The many buildings on the Highway Department campus are in varying stages of completion.
Servi said the focus right now is on grading and paving. Concrete is being poured for footings and buildings on the main building, which will see walls coming up in January.
Work on additional buildings continues, though some has been put off until next year.
Work on a large wash bay building on the west side of Hwy. 25 has been held up by delivery delays. Pumps for the heating system and washing system have been on backorder since April, but haven’t come.
“This isn’t surprising given the environment we’re in. But it’s disappointing, because we would like to be in that wash bay,” said Servi. “But there is nothing that can be done.“
The good news is that prices for the project are locked in at the bids.
Servi said the timing of the bidding was good, because prices have been creeping up ever since for similar projects.
