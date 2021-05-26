Optimum Therapies, a provider of physical therapy rehab specialties, has opened a new location in Barron, at 1151 E. Division Ave. (Hwy. 8), as of May 1.
With locations in Rice Lake, Menomonie and Eau Claire, the opening of a fourth location was spurred by demand, said physical therapist Mark Smith.
“There were needs in the community that weren’t being met, and we thought we could fill the gap,” he said.
Smith has worked in physical therapy for 23, almost all in private practice. He opened Rice Lake Physical Therapy & Rehab Specialists in 1998, and a few years ago merged the practice with that of Darrin Schober, founder of Optimum Therapies.
Smith will be joined in the Barron office by physical therapy assistant Andrea Elwood and clinic coordinator Stacie Fostvedt, with appointments available Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The expansion to Barron is spurred in part by the growing field of occupational medicine, also known as industrial medicine — doing injury prevention and performing physical therapy pertinent to a person’s job.
For about 17 years, Smith has provided services to Jennie-O Turkey Store, the largest employer in the area.
Of course, the Optimum team is also there to help people get back to enjoying their favorite activities after an injury.
“Whether it’s downhill skiing, pickleball or knitting, we are all about movement and getting people to move better,” said Smith.
Elwood added, “At Optimum people know they’re going to be treated as individual patients rather than a diagnosis.”
Smith said that Optimum makes it a priority to schedule appointments without delay and get patients back to 100 percent as quickly as possible.
“Our goal is to get you so good that you don’t need us,” said Smith. “We want to let the body heal itself. Sometimes you just need to show it the way.”
Beyond physical therapy, Optimum offers medical massage, orthopedics, vestibular rehab and variety of other therapies and services.
Barron clinic hours are Mondays 1-5 p.m., Tuesdays 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Thursdays 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other locations are open five days a week during normal business hours. For more information, visit www.optimumtherapies.com or call 715-236-3610.
