When Cumberland U.S. Marine Sgt. Duane Cole finally came home in October 2020 – 77 years after losing his life during a major battle in the South Pacific during World War II – one of the guests at his funeral was Jack Rossen, an archaeologist who serves on the faculty of Ithaca College, New York.
In 2014, Rossen worked with a team of investigators who discovered Cole’s remains. Scientists in Hawaii later helped match Cole’s DNA with family members still living in the Cumberland area.
Rossen said he flew to the tiny Pacific atoll of Tarawa, now part of the Republic of Kiribati, in 2014, while working for an organization known as History Flight.
“We are a small nonprofit company, and we work under government contract with the Department of Defense,” Rossen said in a telephone interview in early October 2020. “We are based out of Fredricksburg, Va.”
Readers can find out more by visiting www.historyflight.com, Rossen said.
“We’re also on Instagram and Facebook, and there are recent postings about Sgt. Cole,” he said.
It took more than six years to bring Sgt. Cole home – from the time in 2014 that forensic specialists recovered bones from a mass grave on Tarawa, until Saturday, Oct. 3, when the remains of the 23-year-old Marine were laid to rest at the Wisconsin Veterans’ Cemetery, Spooner, in a ceremony that included full military honors.
Rossen was at work on Tarawa as recently as March 2020, but he said the operation was suspended after the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19.
“I am in charge of field recovery work and packaging,” Rossen said. “When we recover (military remains), they are sent to the Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency at Hickam Field in Hawaii.”
Remains found on Tarawa are flown once per year to the Hickam Field facility, where DNA identifications take place, Rossen said.
More than 1,000 Americans lost their lives in the Battle of Tarawa, Nov. 20-23, 1943. Rossen said Cole was among the casualties buried in a mass grave dug with bulldozers by the Seabees (aka Construction Battalion).
“His remains were in Cemetery 26 on (the island of) Betio,” he said.
Five years later, in October 2019, scientists at Hickam Field confirmed Cole’s identity by comparing a DNA sample from the remains with that of Cumberland resident Craig Nelson, Duane Cole’s nephew. Nelson told the News-Shield last September that he had provided a DNA sample in 2013 after being contacted by the U.S. Marine Casualty Office in Quantico, Va.
