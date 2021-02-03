Around 200 blasting caps were safely disposed of via a controlled detonation on Sunday morning, Jan. 31, in rural Chetek.
Chetek Police Chief Ron Ambrozaitis said Monday, Feb. 1, that a woman cleaning out her father’s property had found a couple boxes of blasting caps. She brought the caps to Chetek on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 30, and turned them over to police to dispose of. Ambrozaitis didn’t say exactly where the woman had found the blasting caps.
The woman had the caps in the trunk of her vehicle, which was parked on Knapp Street. The officer told the woman to not move the car. The explosives were secured in a metal box at the Chetek Police Department, and the Marathon/Oneida County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad came the next day to dispose of them.
The woman estimated they were 60 years old, Ambrozaitis said. He said they might have been of military vintage. The caps were in two boxes, each containing about 100 caps.
Blasting caps are small, powerful explosive charges used to set off larger, more stable, sticks of dynamite or other explosives. Miners use dynamite for quarrying and mining. Farmers used dynamite for removing stumps, boulder busting and earth moving from the late-1800s to mid-1900s.
The bomb squad took the explosives to a private gravel pit south of Chetek along CTH I and safely detonated the caps to dispose of them late Sunday morning, according to dispatch logs.
A similar event happened on July 25, 2020. The bomb squad was called to dispose of several boxes containing 100 DuPont blasting caps from the 70s or 80s that a man found while cleaning out his father’s home near Prairie Farm.
What to do you find old explosives
Lt. Ryan Weber, who heads the Marathon/Oneida Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad, wasn’t on the call to Chetek, but noted it is not unusual for explosives to be found in attics, basements, barns or garages, left over from the last century. Farmers used them for removing stumps, digging ditches or ponds and removing beaver dams.
Blasting caps are known as primary explosives and dynamite or TNT are the secondary explosives, Weber explained. If any explosives are found, leave them be and call police, he said.
“Moving them is really dangerous,” Weber said. “The older they are, the more sensitive they can be.”
Weber said some materials used early blasting caps turned out to be corrosive, leading to the explosive material leaking out of them and being less stable, making them more sensitive to shock or spark.
Once you discover or realize what they are, don’t move them, Weber said. If you’ve already picked them up, carefully and slowly set them down and don’t handle them any further. Then, call police, who will contact the bomb squad.
Weber said they are relatively common in the northwoods because of their past agricultural use and past ability to buy them at farm supply or hardware stores. But as some people began using explosives for criminal uses, more restrictions were placed on them. Nowadays, the use, sale, transport or possession of explosives requires a federal license from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
But Weber noted police are not going to arrest people who merely find explosives and report them. Still, people should not try to procure them themselves to use or try to dispose of the dangerous items themselves. Calling in the bomb squad keeps people from getting hurt.
Weber said there are many types of blasting caps and secondary explosives. They come in different shapes and sizes; they are often brightly colored for visibility and may look like toys. The best course of action, if any are found, is to call law enforcement.
The Marathon/Oneida County Bomb Squad handles around 40 calls a year with three quarters of those calls, on average, dealing with commercial explosives, like disposing of discarded or old blasting caps.
