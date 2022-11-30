A request by Barron mosques to amplify a call to prayer for Muslims has been withdrawn.
City Alderman Isaak Mohamed said, “After the city council meeting, I talked with leaders and members of our Somali community at each of our mosques. We are in agreement to pull back from our request for public Adhan (call to prayer).”
The request, which was on the agenda of the Nov. 8 city council meeting, was met with opposition by a large crowd. Fourteen people, some city residents and some not, spoke against the request during public comment.
Mohamed spoke to the crowd after public comment in an attempt to clarify the request. But some contention remained, and at one point Barron police chief Joe Vierkandt warned one person to stop disrupting.
“Anti-Somali views and some degrading outbursts at the city council meeting last week were very upsetting and worrisome,” said Mohamed.
But Mohamed said that after news stories on the meeting were reported, he also received supportive comments from a variety of people in the community.
Still, Mohamed said the Muslim Somali community does not want to press the issue in Barron.
“I don’t want this community to go back, because we have come so far in getting along with each other,” said Mohamed. “We have worked so hard to bring this community together and we don’t want to go back to that stage, and I know the negative people will take advantage of the prayer call, so that is why we are dropping off.”
The request was inspired in part by Minneapolis allowing mosques to sound the call to prayer three times daily, starting this past summer.
The Adhan is sung in Arabic and typically amplified five times throughout day in places where Islam is the predominant religion. The call to prayer lasts for a matter of minutes.
Mohamed said the Adhan serves as a reminder to busy people to stop and pray as well as being an important part of the Muslim faith.
Though there is no formal permit required in Barron for amplified sound from religious institutions, the Somali community chose to ask for the city’s blessing before playing a call to prayer.
The Mayor of the City of Barron, Nordby said in a statement: "Following more in depth discussion with legal counsel, has decided that the City will not be forming a committee or task force to further discuss the call to worship topic brought forth at last month’s council meeting. As a matter of law, the city has no legal role in this topic. Any future conversations would need to be between people of Muslim faith and other community members if they choose to do so."
Mohamed said that while the Somali community—many of whom are refugees of conflict in East Africa—is disappointed that the request was not well-received, Barron is still a home to them.
Mohamed concluded, “Freedom in America, including the liberty to worship, is one of the many important reasons our families took refuge here. For the entire world, America is the best example of religious freedom. But we do not wish to be the target of trouble and conflict, especially here in Barron where we Somalis are very happy now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.