Barron Mosque

Pictured, on South Third Street, is one of Barron's two mosques. Leaders of the muslim faith had requested the ability to amplify a the Adhan call to prayer in Barron. But that request has been withdrawn after pushback from some non-muslim residents.

A request by Barron mosques to amplify a call to prayer for Muslims has been withdrawn.

City Alderman Isaak Mohamed said, “After the city council meeting, I talked with leaders and members of our Somali community at each of our mosques. We are in agreement to pull back from our request for public Adhan (call to prayer).”