A Rice Lake resident and former Wisconsin Badger star who went on to play in the National Football League is facing a felony child sex assault charge in Duluth, Minn., according to multiple news sources.
In a byline story by reporter Tom Olsen, the Duluth News Tribune reported Monday, June 14, 2021, that Tom Burke, 44, a former UW-Wisconsin Madison defensive standout and a member of the university’s Athletic Hall of Fame, was arraigned on Monday on one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
The defendant is being held on $100,000 cash bail pending a court appearance Tuesday, July 6, the newspaper report said.
Court records also said Burke waived extradition to Minnesota on Friday, June 11, after he was arrested in Douglas County, Wis.
Burke, 44, played high school football at Maple-Northwestern, of the Heart O’ North conference, went on to play defensive end for the Wisconsin Badgers where he earned All-American honors and then played four more years with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.
Minnesota circuit court records said that in the criminal complaint, Burke is accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl. The investigation began Feb. 21, 2021, when the alleged victim reported the abuse to her mother. The complaint lists five incidents in which the defendant allegedly assaulted the girl, the report stated.
The News-Tribune reported Burke gave an interview in summer 2020, saying that he was retired and had moved to Rice Lake, Wis.
