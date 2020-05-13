A Minnesota man who allegedly asked a Department of Natural Resources game warden to help him get a power boat out of Lake Chetek is facing a felony theft charge in Barron County Circuit Court.
A complaint filed Wednesday, May 6, 2020, identifies the defendant as John J. Frey, 40, of Cottage Grove, Minn.
The complaint said the warden was on patrol along the shore of Lake Chetek on Monday, May 4, when he saw a man trying to back a Ford F-150 pickup down the boat ramp. There was a boat at the dock. A woman and several young children were standing nearby, and the warden believed the family had been out fishing.
The driver appeared to be having trouble backing up the truck, and the warden said the driver asked him if he knew how to get a truck out of four-wheel drive. That surprised the warden, who reported that the four-wheel drive would need to be engaged in order to retrieve the boat from the water.
The warden saw that the boat didn’t have any registration. The defendant allegedly said he’d purchased it for $12,000 on April 20 and hadn’t gotten around to getting it registered. He allegedly said he bought the boat in an online auction, but couldn’t provide a copy of the invoice.
Later, the defendant allegedly changed his story and said the invoice was back in his camper at a nearby resort. He then found a transaction on his phone, which he said proved he’d “won” an auction for a boat.
The warden noticed other discrepancies in the defendant’s story, including the fact that the bid price for the boat was $2,230, according to the phone app, but that the defendant already said he paid $12,000 for it.
Also, the photo on the defendant’s phone indicated the boat wasn’t on the same trailer as the one the warden found at the boat landing.
After a second interview with the warden, the defendant allegedly admitted he had lied about having the paperwork for the boat, then offered to leave the vessel with the Chetek Police Department until he could prove his ownership. He then left.
The warden reported the boat’s identification number was painted over and difficult to read. Eventually, he was able to decipher the number. A records check showed the boat was reported stolen April 21 from a Brainerd, Minn., business, and was valued at $31,000.
The defendant was later arrested at a Chetek campground. Court records said he is free on $10,000 signature bond pending a court appearance today, Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.