Reported cases of COVID-19 in Barron County dropped this past week. But public health officials warn that an upward trend may resume, assuming infections increased through Thanksgiving and hunting gatherings.
“If there were gatherings, we could see a potential spike within the next 10-14 days,” Sarah Turner, of Barron County Public Health, said Monday, Dec. 1.
Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, warned Sunday that Americans who traveled for the Thanksgiving holiday and attended large gatherings should assume they were infected with COVID-19 and get tested within the next few days.
For the week ending Dec. 1, Barron County reported 305 new cases. There were 809 active cases, as of Tuesday, and a total case count of 3,650.
Forty-one county residents have died, four in the past week.
The Wisconsin National Guard is again offering free drive-up COVID-19 testing at the Barron Fire Department, 28 S. 4th St., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, Dec. 2 and Dec. 9. Testing is available to all Wisconsin residents age five and up. On Nov. 25, the National Guard tested more than 200 people in Barron Fire Department.
Sign up online at register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US/ or in person upon arrival.
Testing is also available through local health care providers.
Organizations offering help
Barron County Public Health issued the following statement Tuesday: “Our community is feeling the effects of COVID-19. Many have lost lost loved ones, lost wages, have been through multiple quarantines, and have experienced more everyday stress. Barron County is a community that cares. Together we can to help each other through these difficult times. The United Way Barron County COVID-19 Community Fund, the Salvation Army, and Barron County Department of Health and Human Services are teaming together to help people get the help they need as quickly as possible.”
“COVID-19 is hard for all of us. We want to meet our families where they are at and get them the help they need quickly,” said Public Health Manager, Laura Sauve.
Barron County agencies have combined forces to cut the red tape and get Barron County residents the help they need now. If you or a member of your household is under isolation, quarantine, or have lost wages due to COVID-19, you can apply for help at: https://documents.co.barron.wi.us/Forms/covid19. The application will also be added to www.barroncountywi.gov. If you do not have access to the internet, please call 2-1-1 and they will assist you in filling out the application. Examples of help available are food and supplies while isolating or quarantining, rent or mortgage assistance, utility assistance, childcare assistance and more. Long-term needs will be addressed and referred to appropriate resources; however, it is apparent that many families are being affected by temporary or reduced wages and need the help now.
If you are in a position to help your Barron County neighbors, please consider donating to the United Way Barron County COVID-19 Community Fund at: https://www.unitedwayricelake.org/ or by mail: P.O. Box 325, Rice Lake, WI 54868 or the Salvation Army at: https://bit.ly/BarronRedKettle or by mail: P.O. Box 8, Rice Lake, WI 54868.
